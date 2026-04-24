Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Lawyer and Police Officer in N300m Property Dispute

An FCT high court has ordered the arrest of a lawyer and a police officer for repeatedly failing to appear for arraignment in a case involving alleged property damage and forceful eviction valued at N300 million. The judge cited deliberate delay tactics and emphasized the importance of arraignment in criminal proceedings. A civil society organization has also called for a review of the case, questioning its classification as a criminal matter.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Maitama, Abuja, has issued arrest warrant s for lawyer Victor Giwa and police officer Edith Erhunmuuse due to their repeated failure to appear for arraignment in a case involving alleged N300 million property damage and forceful eviction .

The court’s decision, delivered by Justice Samira Bature on Friday, stemmed from a request made by Aderonke Imana, the prosecution counsel, highlighting a consistent pattern of delays orchestrated by the defendants. Cecil Osakwe, Victor Giwa, and Edith Erhunmuuse are collectively facing nine charges related to the alleged unlawful eviction and subsequent destruction of property estimated at approximately N300 million.

Justice Bature, in her detailed ruling, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the defendants’ conduct, particularly emphasizing the repeated delays attributed to Victor Giwa. She noted that the case, initially filed in January 2023, had only reached the stage of arraignment on July 16, 2024, and as of April 24, 2026, the arraignment had still not occurred.

The judge specifically criticized Giwa for submitting medical documentation at the last possible moment without providing prior notification to the prosecution, suggesting a deliberate attempt to obstruct the proceedings. She also pointed out that Edith Erhunmuuse had only made a single appearance and subsequently remained absent, even after the court offered her legal representation through the Legal Aid Council, an offer she declined.

The judge firmly stated that courts are institutions dedicated to serious legal processes and cannot be subjected to frivolous delays. Consequently, she determined that the only appropriate course of action was to issue bench warrants for the arrest of both Giwa and Erhunmuuse, compelling their appearance before the court.

Furthermore, Justice Bature clarified that pending applications do not supersede the necessity of arraignment, emphasizing that jurisdiction in criminal matters is established only upon the formal arraignment of the accused. She reiterated that any subsequent applications can only be considered after the arraignment process has been completed. The prosecution, led by Aderonke Imana, had previously informed the court about the systematic pattern of absences exhibited by the defendants, expressing frustration with the continuous need to request adjournments.

Imana argued that Victor Giwa had not demonstrated any genuine commitment to the proceedings and that his failure to notify the prosecution of his absence warranted the issuance of a bench warrant. While Ogbu Aboje, counsel representing Victor Giwa, attempted to oppose the application by citing his client’s illness and submitting a related application dated February 2, 2026, the prosecution countered that arraignment is the foundational step in criminal proceedings, rendering any actions taken prior to it invalid.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centre for Good Governance and Corruption Free Communities, a civil society organization, has appealed to Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to review the case. Temitope Joseph, the group’s convener, raised concerns about the case’s transition from a civil matter to a criminal one, questioning the justification for this change.

The organization characterized the charges as a potential “witch hunt” and called for a thorough reinvestigation, asserting that the eviction in question was executed in accordance with a valid court order. They implored the AGF to intervene and ensure a fair and impartial investigation to prevent the unjust punishment of innocent individuals, emphasizing that the eviction could not have legally occurred without the authorization of the FCT high court





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Arrest Warrant Property Damage Forceful Eviction Arraignment FCT High Court Legal Proceedings Civil Society Attorney General

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