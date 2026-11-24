The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 9, 2026, for definite hearing of a suit by CIFCFIN challenging ICAN's authority to train and certify forensic professionals, including the Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria qualification.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed December 9, 2026, for the definite hearing of a suit filed by the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN) against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The suit challenges ICAN's authority to train and certify forensic professionals. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik fixed the date on Tuesday and directed ICAN to regularise and serve its court processes on CIFCFIN. The matter had earlier been billed only for mention before the court. CIFCFIN announced the development in a statement, confirming that the judge gave the directive as part of proceedings in the case.

Also read ECOWAS Agrees on Roadmap to Deploy Anti-Terrorism Force by December 2027

ICAN Files Objection And Counter Affidavit

The institute said the court's order requires ICAN to put its filings in order before the next sitting. Counsel for ICAN, Ogochukwu Eze, informed the court that the institute had filed a counter-affidavit and a preliminary objection. He added that he would need time to respond to the substantive suit. Responding, counsel for CIFCFIN, Shaibu Aruwa, SAN, said he would not respond to the counter-affidavit but would address the preliminary objection.

The exchange set the stage for the definite hearing now scheduled for December 9. In the suit, CIFCFIN argued that by the combined interpretation of the relevant sections of the CIFCFIN (Establishment) Act No.45, 2022, ICAN cannot offer a certification programme culminating in the award of the Certified Forensic Accountant of Nigeria (CFAN) qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The institute contended that provisions of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2022, give it the mandate to regulate the field and practice of forensics in Nigeria. It insisted that ICAN's conduct falls outside its statutory mandate.

CIFCFIN Alleges Public Confusion From ICAN Programme

According to an affidavit deposed to by the Head of Legal and Corporate Services of CIFCFIN, Mohammed Arafat, ICAN invited applicants in the fields of knowledge of chartered accountants, compliance managers, bankers, investment analysts, auditors, anti-corruption agencies' staff and other institutions to register for a seven-day professional certification programme culminating in the award of CFAN. CIFCFIN said the invitation could confuse the general public.

Consequently, CIFCFIN is asking the court to set aside and nullify the award of the qualification or CFAN certificate, or any other qualification or certificate in the field and practice of forensics in Nigeria. It also asks the court to order ICAN to withdraw, retract, or cease any publication, gazette notice, or public representation asserting that it has power to certify or licence.

Among others, CIFCFIN further seeks a perpetual injunction restraining ICAN, its council, officers, servants or agents from issuing, purporting to issue, advertising, or recognising the CFAN qualification, designation, licence, or certification, or any title or award identical or similar to those created under Sections 3(1)(a), 4(a)-(c) and 22 of the CIFCFIN Act No.45, 2022, or any other qualification or certificate in the field and practice of forensics in Nigeria. CIFCFIN is also seeking a declaration that, under the relevant provisions of its Establishment Act, ICAN cannot offer a certification programme leading to the award of the CFAN qualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Institute Seeks Injunction And Declaration Of Nullity

The institute maintained that only its enabling law grants the authority to regulate forensic practice in the country. The case has drawn attention over the boundaries of professional certification in forensic accounting and investigation. CIFCFIN alleged that ICAN lacks the statutory authority to confer the CFAN designation and warned that the programme could mislead the public. The institute had also urged the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) to suspend the forensic accounting certification programme offered by ICAN.

The suit remains before the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the next definite hearing set for December 9, 2026.