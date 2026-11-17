A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed Omoyele Sowore's lawyer to serve all parties with an application seeking to amend and regularise a subpoena issued to INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan, while INEC's counsel alleges intimidating text messages and the judge decries media reports of his illness.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed Omoyele Sowore's counsel to serve all parties with his application seeking to amend and regularise a subpoena issued to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan.

The directive followed objections by counsel to the INEC chairman, Alex Izinyon, SAN, who challenged the propriety of an ex parte application filed by Sowore's counsel while an existing application seeking to set aside the subpoena was already pending before the court. The judge adjourned the matter till November 23.

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Sowore Seeks INEC Chairman as Witness

The case involves Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, who is being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS) over posts he published in August 2025 on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, describing President Tinubu as a criminal and accusing him of lying about the level of corruption in the country. Sowore wants the INEC boss to act as his witness in his ongoing trial on an alleged cybercrime offence.

At Monday's proceedings, INEC's lawyer, Alex Izinyon, SAN, said his client had filed an application dated November 10, 2026, challenging the subpoena and seeking to set it aside on grounds of alleged irregularities. He said the application was ripe for hearing because Sowore had been served and was expected to respond. Izinyon said he was appearing under protest.

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He faulted Sowore's lawyer, Reuben Adakole, for claiming that his client filed an application to amend the subpoena, arguing that Sowore's lawyer could not introduce another application seeking to amend the subpoena without properly addressing the existing challenge. He further argued that the applicant should first clarify whether Sowore intended to withdraw the original subpoena or proceed with the application to amend it. Izinyon contended that Sowore could not simply alter the subpoena without an appropriate court order.

In response, Sowore's counsel, Reuben Adakole, informed the court that he had filed an ex parte application on November 11, seeking permission to amend the subpoena and regularise its service on the INEC Chairman. He told the court that the motion sought permission to amend the subpoena issued by the court and regularise its service, adding that he was ready to move it.

In his defence, Sowore's counsel argued that the court had the authority to correct defects in the content or service of a subpoena issued under its authority. He said the application was intended to regularise the process and not to undermine the court's authority, adding that he would comply if the court directed that the application be served on the other parties.

Judge Questions Ex Parte Application

However, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Umar, questioned why the application was filed ex parte when the affected parties were already before the court and a challenge to the subpoena was pending. He observed that a subpoena was an instrument and command of the court, which derived its authority from the court's signature.

He queried the propriety of seeking to amend or regularise the subpoena through an ex parte process, insisting that the parties affected by the application should be put on notice. The judge said since the subpoena had already been served and challenged, any application seeking to alter or regularise it should involve the affected parties. He ordered Sowore's lawyer to make his application on notice and serve the other parties.

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Shortly before the case was adjourned, Izinyon told the judge that since he served Sowore with INEC's application to set aside the subpoena, his office had received numerous text messages, some of which expressed respect for him, some questioned why he got involved in the case, while others suggested that he was attempting to humiliate or rubbish an individual. He expressed concern about the nature of the messages and appealed to those behind them to allow the court to hear and determine the case.

Lawyer Objects to Threatening Messages

Izinyon said, Please, let the courts do this job. Leave the lawyers. Leave their jobs. He further suggested that the messages could have come from supporters of individuals involved in the matter, even though he did not establish who was responsible.

He did not identify those responsible for the messages. Justice Umar also expressed displeasure that his ill health, which explained why the court did not sit on the last day, became a media item. He said, I was not feeling fine. Since I came, I have never been sick.

I am a human being. I don't know why it should be a subject of announcements all over the world that I was sick. The judge adjourned till November 23. The court subsequently directed Sowore's counsel to put all other parties on notice of the application seeking to regularise the subpoena.