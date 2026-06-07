Court Declares N110 Billion Lawmakers' Vehicle and Allowance Scheme Unlawful

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled that the National Assembly's N110 billion expenditure on 465 vehicles and N70 billion in allowances for new lawmakers is unlawful, violating procurement laws and the constitution. The court ordered Senate President Akpabio and Speaker Abbas to ensure future spending complies with due process, transparency, and accountability. The judgment, delivered by Justice Yellim Bogoro in a suit filed by SERAP, highlighted the arbitrary nature of the procurement, conflict of interest, and failure to prioritize national interest amid economic hardship. The decision is a major win for accountability and sets a precedent for scrutinizing public fund allocations.

The Federal High Court in Lagos has ruled against the National Assembly 's controversial N110 billion expenditure on vehicles and allowances for lawmakers, declaring it unlawful.

The court found that the spending of N40 billion on 465 vehicles and N70 billion in support allowances for newly elected members violated procurement laws, constitutional obligations, and the public trust. Justice Yellim Bogoro, delivering the judgment on May 6, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/1606/2023 filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), ordered Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas to ensure all future procurements and expenditures by the National Assembly strictly adhere to due process, transparency, accountability, and value for money.

The court highlighted the arbitrary and disproportionate nature of the procurement, noting the absence of due process and the clear conflict of interest, as the beneficiaries were the same officials approving the spending. Justice Bogoro emphasized the economic hardship faced by Nigerians and criticized the allocation for failing to prioritize national interest.

She also rejected the defendants' argument of legislative autonomy, affirming that the doctrine of separation of powers does not shield illegality and that the court has jurisdiction to review the legality of legislative spending. The judgment underscored the fiduciary duty owed to the Nigerian people and the requirement for public officers to act within constitutional boundaries and in good faith.

SERAP had filed the suit in August 2023, following the planned expenditure under the Supplementary Appropriation Act 2022, alleging breaches of the Public Procurement Act 2007, the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, and the Oath of Office. The defendants argued that the suit was based on speculation, that the funds were already spent, and that no pre-action notice was served.

The court, however, held that SERAP's case raised live constitutional issues and that declaratory reliefs remain grantable even after the act, especially given the urgency and public interest involved. The ruling is a significant victory for accountability and a check on legislative excesses, reinforcing that public office is not a tool for personal enrichment and that all expenditures must meet constitutional and statutory standards.

The decision sends a strong message about the need for transparency in government spending, particularly amid widespread economic challenges. The court's detailed reasoning sets a precedent for future scrutiny of public fund allocations and strengthens the role of civil society in enforcing accountability. This judgment will likely influence how the National Assembly approaches budgeting and procurement, demanding greater adherence to established procedures and the public interest.

It also reaffirms the judiciary's role in interpreting constitutional limits on legislative power, ensuring no arm of government operates above the law. The case, SERAP v. Akpabio and Abbas, becomes a landmark in Nigeria's ongoing struggle for fiscal responsibility and good governance. The court's emphasis on the magnitude of the expenditure, the lack of due process, and the self-dealing nature of the scheme underscores the seriousness of the violations.

By ordering the legislative leaders to comply strictly with due process and principles of transparency, accountability, and value for money, the judgment aims to prevent similar abuses in the future. The ruling also serves as a reminder that public trust is a fundamental obligation, and any breach can be challenged in court. SERAP's statement, through its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, highlighted the timing of the lawsuit amid economic hardship, making the court's decision even more resonant with the public.

The defendants' claims of legislative autonomy were dismissed as insufficient to override constitutional and statutory requirements. The judgment meticulously addressed both jurisdictional and evidentiary issues raised by the defendants, affirming SERAP's standing and the sufficiency of evidence. The court noted that the planned purchase of 465 bulletproof vehicles at about N305 million each was excessive and violated the remuneration framework of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Overall, the ruling is a comprehensive repudiation of the N110 billion scheme and a victory for constitutionalism and accountability in Nigeria. The detailed judgment, spanning multiple legal considerations, provides a robust framework for evaluating future legislative expenditures. It reinforces that no public officer is above the law and that the courts will intervene to uphold constitutional standards. The case will undoubtedly be cited in future contexts as a benchmark for evaluating the legality of government spending.

The decision also reflects growing judicial activism in promoting transparency and checking financial misconduct. By striking down the scheme, the court has protected public funds from misuse and sent a clear signal to all branches of government. The judgment's emphasis on the oath of office and the code of conduct for public officers ties ethical governance to legal compliance. This landmark ruling is expected to influence legislative behavior and strengthen civil society's watchdog role.

The court's reasoning, grounded in statutory and constitutional provisions, offers a clear path for ensuring that public expenditures align with national priorities and public interest. It also underscores the importance of pre-action notices in certain contexts, while recognizing exceptions for urgent public interest cases. The thorough analysis by Justice Bogoro leaves little room for appeal on the core issues, making it a decisive victory for accountability. The judgment's publication will likely spur further scrutiny of other government projects and expenditures.

In sum, the Federal High Court has delivered a powerful judgment against the N110 billion legislative extravagance, upholding the rule of law and protecting public resources





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Nigeria Federal High Court National Assembly SERAP Vehicle Scheme Allowances Unlawful Spending Procurement Laws Constitution Accountability Transparency Justice Yellim Bogoro Godswill Akpabio Tajudeen Abbas N110 Billion Public Trust Conflict Of Interest Legislative Autonomy Due Process

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