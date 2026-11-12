Court Orders Faisal Maina to Serve Seven Years in Prison After Re-Arrest

Justice James Omotosho ordered Faisal Maina, son of former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina, committed to a correctional centre to serve a seven-year sentence for money laundering. His sentence will run from October 14, 2026, the date of his re-arrest after six years on the run.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered Faisal Maina, son of former Pension Reform Task Team chairman Abdulrasheed Maina, to be committed to a correctional centre to serve a seven-year prison sentence for money laundering.

Justice James Omotosho gave the order on Wednesday after granting an ex parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The motion was moved by the commission's counsel, M.K. Hussain. The judge directed that Faisal's sentence should commence from October 14, 2026, the date he was re-arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services in the Karsana area of Abuja.

Also read Court orders Maina’s son to serve seven-year jail term after six years of fleeing

EFCC Seeks Enforcement of Conviction

The EFCC had approached the court seeking leave to enforce the judgment delivered against Faisal by Justice Okon Abang on October 7, 2021, and the subsequent judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on November 24, 2022. The commission also sought a warrant committing the convict to the Nigeria Correctional Service to enable him serve his sentence. Justice Omotosho granted the application and issued the warrant.

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The judge ordered that Faisal serve three years imprisonment on count one, seven years on count two, and three years on count three, in accordance with the Court of Appeal's decision. He ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning Faisal will spend seven years in prison. Faisal was re-arrested by the DSS on October 14, 2026, after evading trial for about six years. He was subsequently handed over to the EFCC.

He was initially arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in 2019 on a three-count charge bordering on money laundering and failure to make full disclosure in an asset declaration form. He pleaded not guilty before Justice Abang, who presided over the case at the time. After pleading to the charges, Faisal jumped bail and absconded, prompting the trial judge to proceed with the trial in his absence.

Original Sentence Imposed By Justice Abang

In his judgment delivered on October 7, 2021, Justice Abang convicted Faisal and sentenced him to five years imprisonment on counts one and three, and 14 years on count two. The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently and directed that Faisal be arrested wherever he was found and taken to a correctional centre to serve his jail term.

However, the Court of Appeal, in its judgment of November 24, 2022, reviewed the sentences to three years on counts one and three, and seven years on count two. The appellate court upheld the conviction but reduced the prison terms. Faisal's father, Abdulrasheed Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, was also convicted on a N2bn money laundering charge. He has since completed his prison sentence.

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Case Nears Resolution After Long Delay

The case has spanned several years, beginning with Faisal's arraignment in 2019. His disappearance after being granted bail had stalled proceedings until his recent arrest. The EFCC's application was part of efforts to enforce the judgments and ensure that Faisal serves his sentence. The court's order brings the long-running case closer to resolution.