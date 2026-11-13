Court Admits Supreme Court Judgment in Godwin Emefiele Trial

Justice Rahman Oshodi admitted a certified Supreme Court copy in the trial of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and Henry Omoile, rejecting defense objections regarding civil evidence rules.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, located in Ikeja, formally admitted a certified true copy of a Supreme Court judgment into evidence on Friday. The ruling dismissed multiple objections raised by the defense team in the ongoing legal proceedings against former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele. This procedural decision marks a significant step in the trial as the court addresses the admissibility of documents derived from previous civil litigation.

Admissibility of Certified Copies and Public Records

Justice Oshodi determined that a judgment issued by the Supreme Court qualifies as a public document under Nigerian law. The judge held that a certified true copy serves as valid secondary evidence for such documents. He noted that the defense had been properly served with the document, a fact confirmed by the court record of proceedings dated November 12, 2026. The court noted the document was served before the matter was adjourned to the current session.

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The defense had initially raised two preliminary objections to the admission of the judgment. They questioned whether the document was included in the proof of evidence as mandated by the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. They also argued that the document was incomplete because it contained only the lead judgment rather than the full text of all judicial opinions.

Addressing the objection regarding the completeness of the document, the judge relied on the Court of Appeal decision in Matthias v. Shiki and Others against Uchechukwu Onerma and Others from 2021. In that case, the appellate court admitted a certified true copy of a Supreme Court judgment containing only the lead judgment. The judge explained that the law regards the leading judgment as the legal judgment of the court.

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Legal Arguments on Civil Versus Criminal Evidence

Olekan Ojo, SAN, counsel for the first defendant Godwin Emefiele, strongly opposed the admission of the judgment. He argued that findings made in civil forfeiture proceedings cannot be used to establish the guilt of a defendant in a criminal trial. Ojo cited the Encyclopedia of Evidence Law and Practice in Nigeria to support his position that civil judgments are not admissible to prove the truth of facts in criminal prosecutions.

The defense counsel further cited the Privy Council decision in Hui Chi-Ming v. The Queen and the English case of Hunter v. Chief Constable of the West Midlands Police. He submitted that findings in civil proceedings are not admissible to establish the ingredients of a criminal offence. Ojo described the principle governing this issue as the Purpose Doctrine in the Law of Evidence, which ties the relevance of a document to the specific purpose for which it is tendered.

Justice Oshodi addressed the concern about using a civil judgment in a criminal trial by clarifying the limited purpose of such admissions. He cited the Supreme Court decision in David v. Friyisi Akperen from 2000, which held that court judgments are tendered to establish what was actually decided in a previous case. The judge emphasized that the evidence given in that previous case is not used for or against any of the parties in the new trial.

Charges and Specific Monetary Values Involved

Godwin Emefiele is currently facing a 19-count charge sheet that borders on alleged gratification, corrupt demands, and abuse of office. The charges involve financial transactions valued at $4.5bn and N2.8bn. These substantial figures form the core of the financial misconduct allegations brought against the former Central Bank Governor. The prosecution is tasked with proving these specific monetary values through admissible evidence in court.

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Henry Omoile, the co-defendant in the case, is standing trial on a separate three-count charge. Omoile faces allegations of unlawful acceptance of gifts. While the charges against Omoile are fewer in number, they remain part of the broader legal scrutiny involving the former CBN leadership. The court is hearing both cases within the same jurisdiction at the Lagos State Special Offences Court.

Judicial Ruling and Future Proceedings

Justice Oshodi ruled that the objection raised by the defense was adequately addressed by the limitations on how the judgment would be used. He referred to additional decisions in Egvu v. Ezeubu, Okoye v. Ogoji, and Ademba v. Odizi to support his final determination. The judge emphasized that the judgment would not be used as evidence for or against any party in the ongoing criminal proceedings.

Ultimately, Justice Oshodi overruled the defense objections and admitted the certified copy of the judgment as Exhibit L. He explicitly stated that the exhibit would be used solely to confirm what was decided in the previous case. This ruling allows the prosecution to proceed with using the document within the strict legal boundaries defined by the apex court. The trial will continue with this evidence formally on the record.