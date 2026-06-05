Court Admits Blessing CEO's Statement, Bank Records in N36 Million Fraud Trial

The Federal High Court has admitted key evidence, including the statement of Nkeiruka Okoro (Blessing CEO), bank records, and a lease agreement, in her trial over an alleged N36 million fraud. The EFCC prosecutor presented documents through an investigator who detailed how the funds were allegedly disbursed to several individuals. Defence objections were overruled, and the case was adjourned to June 22 for continuation of cross-examination.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos has admitted into evidence the statement of Nkeiruka Okoro , popularly known as Blessing CEO, along with bank records and a lease agreement , in her ongoing trial concerning an alleged N36 million fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the defendant in May before Justice Isaac Dipelolu on two counts of obtaining N36 million by false pretence and stealing. During the latest hearing, defence counsel Mr. N. I. Nwafor informed the court that the defendant had refunded part of the money to the complainant.

However, prosecutor Mr. Suleiman Suleiman argued that the Federal Government was the official complainant and that the prosecution was unaware of any settlement arrangement. When the trial resumed on Friday, the prosecutor called its first witness, Mrs. Bufa Okangbe, an EFCC investigator, and sought to tender several documents through her. These included the defendant's statement, a copy of a lease agreement, and bank documents from Access Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank.

Defence counsel raised objections under sections 84, 89, and 90 of the Evidence Act, contending that the lease agreement was a photocopy and that the defendant's statement was not endorsed in the presence of a legal practitioner. The prosecution countered that relevance, not form, governs admissibility, citing provisions of the Evidence Act, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, and judicial precedents. The court overruled the objections, admitted the documents as exhibits, and marked them accordingly.

The witness then testified that in her statement, the defendant admitted receiving payments from the nominal complainant, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Okoye. She detailed that in July 2024, the defendant received N25 million in her Guaranty Trust Bank account and an additional N11 million in her Access Bank account for a lease property in Lekki.

According to the witness, upon receiving the funds, the defendant transferred N8 million to Mr. Thomas Osogun and Mrs. Jumoke Osogun, paid N9 million, N900,000, and N2 million to her mother Mrs. Lina Okoro, and transferred N10 million to one Kenneth Onuora. Investigations revealed that the property's true owner was Thomas Osogun.

During cross-examination, the witness confirmed that the EFCC had no evidence that the complainant had shown documents proving workers were using the leased property or that the defendant had chased workers away and collected keys. She also noted that Kenneth Onuora had provided a voluntary statement to the commission. After a few questions, defence counsel requested an adjournment to obtain further material documents, and the court set the next hearing for June 22 at noon.

According to one charge, Blessing CEO allegedly obtained N36 million from Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nonye Okoye between July 14 and 17, 2024, under the pretence of leasing a six-bedroom detached duplex at No. 1B Tunbosun Osobu Street, off Kuboye Road, Lekki, Lagos State. The EFCC alleges this false representation violated the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. A second count accuses the defendant of fraudulently converting the sum for personal use, contrary to the Criminal Code Act. The trial continues with further cross-examination postponed to the next date





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Blessing CEO Nkeiruka Okoro EFCC Fraud Trial N36 Million Lagos Court Lease Agreement Bank Records Evidence Federal High Court

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