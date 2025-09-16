Court Adjourns Case Against David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola in African Democratic Congress Takeover Bid

A lawsuit seeking to block former Senate President David Mark and ex-Minister Rauf Aregbesola from taking control of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been delayed due to improper service of court documents. The Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the case to allow for proper service on the defendants.

A legal case aiming to prevent former Senate President, Senator David Mark , and ex-Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola , from assuming control of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has been delayed due to improper service of court documents. The case, which appeared before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, faced a setback when it was discovered that proof of personal service on crucial defendants was absent.

Justice Nwite stated that Mark, Aregbesola, and another defendant, Ralph Nwosu, had not been personally served with court proceedings. Michael Agber, the plaintiff's attorney, initially insisted that the defendants had been served but later conceded that the documents were delivered through the ADC secretariat. Nwite deemed this procedure invalid, emphasizing that the law mandates personal service or an order for substituted service. He ruled that there was no valid service on the second, third, and fifth defendants, and subsequently adjourned the case to September 30th. This adjournment is to allow the plaintiff to carry out proper service





African Democratic Congress ADC David Mark Rauf Aregbesola Court Nigerian Politics Lawsuit

