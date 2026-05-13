Coup Plot Trial: Prosecution Presents Video Evidence as Defendants Deny Coercive Interrogations

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, a trial-within-a-trial has been set in motion to ascertain the voluntariness of confessions obtained from six individuals accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu. The defendants, including high-ranking retired military officers and civilians, claim their statements were coerced, while the prosecution argues the interrogations followed legal protocols. Video evidence and testimonials from investigators have been submitted as the court weighs the admissibility of key statements in a case レティヴィング potential constitutional and security ramifications.

In a high-stakes courtroom drama unfolding at the Federal High Court in Abuja, six defendants accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu faced a trial-within-a-trial to determine the voluntariness of their confessions.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, focused on establishing whether the statements made by the suspects—including retired army general Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired navy captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, police inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, and electrician Zekeri Umoru—were obtained lawfully or under coercion. The prosecution, led by Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Director of Public Prosecutions, presented video recordings of the interrogations, arguing that the defendants were fully cognizant of their constitutional rights and remained composed throughout the process.

Oyedepo asserted that the investigation adhered strictly to the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) of 2015, ensuring procedural integrity. The defendants, who have been charged with 13 counts, including treason, terrorism, and money laundering, maintain that their confessions were extracted under duress.

Meanwhile, a serving army officer, identified only as AAA for security reasons, testified as the fourth prosecution witness, corroborating the lawful nature of the investigations. The judge admitted the defendants’ statements as exhibits, along with an external hard drive and flash drive containing the video recordings, further setting the stage for a contentious legal battle that could have sweeping implications for national security and judicial precedent





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