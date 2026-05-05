Coup Plot Trial: Defendants Deny Involvement, Financial Records Tell a Different Story

Details emerge from the trial of six individuals accused of plotting a coup against President Tinubu, with defendants claiming they were misled and investigators presenting contradicting financial evidence.

The trial of six individuals accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu continued at the Federal High Court in Abuja this week, revealing intricate details of alleged financial transactions and denials of involvement.

Zekeri Umoru, a maintenance worker at the Presidential Villa, testified via video recording that he was misled into believing he was working for a businessman, Colonel Mohammed Ma’aji, and was unaware of any coup plot. He detailed receiving millions of naira in cash payments from Ma’aji and police inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, initially believing the funds were for legitimate electrical work.

Umoru stated he became suspicious of the repeated payments and questioned Ibrahim, who allegedly explained that Ma’aji was dissatisfied with the country’s state and intended to ‘sanitise the government. ’ He admitted escorting an associate into the Presidential Villa but warned him against taking photographs. Another defendant, Bukar Kashim Goni, an Islamic cleric, also denied knowledge of the coup attempt in a separate video recording.

However, investigators presented financial records showing substantial transfers to Goni, including a N10 million transaction in October 2024, contradicting his claims. The prosecution highlighted discussions in the recordings regarding access and acquiring ‘work tools,’ suggesting a broader, more sinister plan. The court also reviewed video statements from retired army general Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, Victor, and Ibrahim, with varying degrees of admission and denial regarding their knowledge of the alleged plot.

Gana denied any involvement, while Victor and Ibrahim admitted awareness but claimed they did not report it. The proceedings were briefly halted to observe a minute of silence in memory of defence lawyer U.H. Kamra, who died in a road accident. The defence requested an adjournment to review the newly presented video evidence, while the prosecution advocated for an accelerated hearing schedule.

The case continues to unfold, with the prosecution building its case through video evidence and financial records, and the defendants maintaining varying levels of denial and explanation. The testimony of Umoru is particularly significant, as he directly implicates Ma’aji and Ibrahim in the alleged scheme, while simultaneously claiming he was unaware of the true nature of their intentions.

The financial evidence presented against Goni casts doubt on his denial of involvement, and the differing accounts of the other defendants add layers of complexity to the case. The court’s decision on the defence’s request for an adjournment will be crucial in determining the pace of the trial and the ultimate outcome of the proceedings.

The allegations of a coup plot represent a serious threat to Nigeria’s democratic stability, and the trial is being closely watched by the public and international observers. The prosecution’s ability to establish a clear link between the defendants and a concrete plan to overthrow the government will be key to securing a conviction.

The defence, on the other hand, will likely focus on challenging the credibility of the evidence and arguing that their clients were either unaware of any illegal activity or were coerced into participating. The case is expected to be lengthy and complex, with potentially far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s political landscape.

The investigation into the alleged coup plot has already led to the arrest of numerous individuals, and the trial is likely to uncover further details about the alleged conspiracy and its potential backers. The outcome of the trial will not only determine the fate of the accused but also send a strong message about the government’s commitment to protecting its democratic institutions





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Coup Plot President Tinubu Federal High Court Zekeri Umoru Mohammed Ma’Aji Bukar Kashim Goni Nigeria Trial Allegation Financial Records

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