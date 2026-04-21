Council of Legal Education Announces 2025 Bar Final Results Amidst Slight Decline in Pass Rate

The Council of Legal Education has released the 2025 Bar Final results, reporting a 79.1 percent pass rate among 7,602 candidates, noting a decline compared to the previous year.

The Council of Legal Education ( CLE ) has officially released the results for the 2025 Bar Final Examination, revealing that a significant portion of the student cohort faced academic challenges. According to the formal statement released on Monday, out of the 7,602 candidates who participated in the December 2025 examinations, approximately 1,067 individuals failed to meet the required standards for qualification. This announcement, signed by the secretary to the council and the director of administration, provides a comprehensive breakdown of the performance metrics, highlighting both the successes and the setbacks experienced by the law graduates across the various Nigerian Law School campuses.

Delving into the performance data, the Council reported that 212 candidates achieved the prestigious first-class honours designation. Furthermore, 1,216 candidates secured second-class upper degrees. While the council expressed pride in the achievements of these high-performing students, characterizing their success as the culmination of rigorous study, dedication, and intellectual resilience, the overall statistics suggest a slight downturn in academic performance compared to the previous year. Specifically, the council confirmed that 210 candidates were absent during the examination period. The calculated pass rate for this cycle stands at 79.1 percent, which represents a noticeable dip when benchmarked against the outcomes of the November 2024 bar finals, which recorded a significantly higher success rate of approximately 84 percent from a pool of 7,134 candidates.

Looking back at the 2024 academic cycle provides necessary context for the current results. In the previous year, the distribution of honors was marked by 260 first-class achievers and 1,193 candidates in the second-class upper category, alongside 2,638 in the second-class lower division and 1,595 simple passes. The rise in failures and the decline in the overall pass percentage in 2025 have prompted discussions regarding the evolving difficulty of the examinations and the preparation strategies adopted by law students. Despite these challenges, the Council of Legal Education remains committed to maintaining the integrity of the legal profession. As the successful candidates look forward to the next steps, the Council has indicated that vital information regarding the mandatory screening process and the specific schedule for the Call to the Bar ceremony will be disseminated exclusively through the individual student portals on the official Nigerian Law School website. Candidates are encouraged to monitor their accounts closely for further instructions and registration requirements as they prepare to transition into the legal practice.





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