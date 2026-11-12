ASCSN Demands N300,000 Minimum Wage, Threatens Nationwide Picketing

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria has demanded an immediate increase in the minimum monthly salary of federal workers to N300,000, rejecting temporary palliatives and threatening nationwide picketing against federal institutions that interfere in its internal affairs.

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria ( ASCSN) has demanded an immediate increase in the minimum monthly salary of the lowest-paid federal worker to N300,000, rejecting temporary wage awards and palliatives as inadequate to address the rising cost of living.

The association said the N70,000 minimum wage can no longer guarantee a decent standard of living amid rising economic hardship. It noted that soaring costs of food, transportation, energy and healthcare had further eroded workers' purchasing power. ASCSN National President Comrade Shehu Mohammed made the demand on Thursday at the association's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Labour and Employment.

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Mohammed urged the Federal Government to move beyond temporary palliatives, including wage awards, and implement a sustainable salary increase that reflects prevailing economic realities. He also expressed concern over the government's failure to fully implement previous relief packages, particularly the 2023 wage awards, saying the experience weakened workers' confidence in temporary intervention measures.

ASCSN Demands Immediate N300,000 Minimum Wage

He said, Rather than waiting until the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle, we demand that the Federal Government should act immediately by raising the salary of its lowest-paid worker to N300,000, with appropriate consequential adjustments across higher salary grade levels. The union also demanded consequential adjustments across higher salary grade levels to prevent middle- and senior-level civil servants from being disadvantaged.

Mohammed argued that the Federal Government should not wait for the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle before reviewing salaries, insisting that a permanent increase was necessary to restore workers' purchasing power. On the restoration of gratuity for federal public servants, Mohammed commended the Federal Government for approving the payment but urged it to commence immediate implementation.

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He called for a transparent disbursement process without bureaucratic delays, noting that retiring public servants had waited long enough for the restoration of the benefit. The ASCSN president also urged the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to address capacity-building gaps through continuous training and retraining of senior civil servants, particularly in response to technological advancements and the growing application of artificial intelligence in public administration.

He said, Comrades, there is no maximum wage law in Nigeria. Rather than waiting until the next statutory minimum wage negotiation cycle, we demand that federal government should act immediately by raising the salary of its lowest-paid worker to N300,000, with appropriate consequential adjustments across higher salary grade levels.

Union Warns Of Nationwide Industrial Action

We hereby warn that ASCSN in association with the organised labour will not hesitate to deploy all lawful industrial mechanisms, including nationwide picketing and withdrawal of services, against any federal institution that attempts to hijack or destabilize ASCSN activities. On insecurity, he commended the federal government and security agencies for their efforts against insurgency but expressed concern over persistent kidnapping, banditry and highway attacks.

He advocated the establishment of state police, urging the 36 state governors to prevail on the National Assembly to expedite the legal framework for its creation. The union further raised concerns over the stagnation of education officers in the Federal Ministry of Education, alleging that promotions into the directorate cadre on grade levels 15, 16 and 17 had recorded minimal or no vacancies in the past five years.

Mohammed called on the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission to review the ministry's establishment structure and create more vacancies for qualified officers. He also demanded the payment of outstanding promotion arrears, peculiar allowances and retirement benefits under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

On the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, the union urged state governments yet to conclude consequential adjustments to expedite the process, arguing that increased Federation Account allocations had improved their capacity to meet workers' demands. Meanwhile, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, called for stronger collaboration between government and organised labour. He described dialogue and partnership as more productive approaches to resolving industrial disputes.

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Minister Advocates Collaboration Between Government And Labour

Speaking on the theme: From Confrontation to Collaboration, the minister said the relationship between government and labour should move beyond suspicion, strikes and prolonged disagreements. He maintained that collaboration did not mean weakness or surrender but a mature approach in which government listens, labour articulates workers' concerns and both parties work towards sustainable solutions.

The minister reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to working with ASCSN on workers' welfare, the review of the National Minimum Wage through the Tripartite Committee, pensions, training and decent working conditions. He said, Let me be clear, collaboration does not mean weakness. It does not mean surrender. It means maturity.

It means that Government listens, labour speaks and together we find solutions that work for workers and for the nation. Workers are not a cost to be managed. They are the greatest asset of this nation. When we collaborate, workers win, government works, and Nigeria moves forward.

He added, As your ministry, we embrace this new spirit wholeheartedly. Our door is open, not just in words, but in action. We are committed to working with ASCSN as true partners on the welfare of senior civil servants, the timely review of the national minimum wage through the tripartite committee, pensions, training, decent work, and the building of a civil service that is modern, motivated and respected.

Osun State Workers Resume Duty After Strike

In Osun State, government workers resumed duty yesterday after calling off their three-day warning strike. The strike was called by organised labour to demand the release of funds due to local governments in the state by the Federal Government. The gates of the Osun State government secretariat in Abere and the Osun House of Assembly, which had been shut since Monday, were reopened as workers came back to work.

Similarly, workers in the Olorunda and Osogbo local government secretariats were back at their duty posts. Organised labour in the state had directed workers on Sunday to embark on a solidarity strike with local council workers to demand the release of withheld council allocations. The organised labour, on Wednesday, however, directed workers to resume duty yesterday.