Corruption, Human Rights, and Social Issues Dominate Nigerian News

The news highlights investigations into corruption, including alleged certificate forgery and undeclared accounts within the Nigerian government, alongside a focus on human rights issues in Tanzania. It also examines social issues like school closures and resource allocation disparities, while providing tributes and perspectives.

The news features a range of investigations and reports, encompassing corruption, human rights concerns, and social issues. One prominent investigation focuses on the illegal timber trade in North-central Nigeria and Benin, examining its potential link to terrorism. This suggests an exploration of illicit activities and their consequences on regional security.

Another report provides insight into how families in Oyo State have coped with the decade-long closure of 23 schools, highlighting the impact of policy decisions on education and communities. \Several exclusive investigations reveal instances of alleged corruption and breaches of ethical conduct within the Nigerian government. A panel has reportedly confirmed that former minister Uche Nnaji forged his certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), indicating a probe into fraudulent activities and accountability. Additionally, a Federal High Court Chief Judge, Tsoho, is accused of operating undeclared accounts, violating the code of conduct law. These reports indicate a focus on government officials' adherence to the law and financial transparency. Furthermore, the news presents a critical look at Akwa Ibom's practices, questioning the allocation of resources. The report examines the disparity between providing luxury SUVs for ex-officials while pupils sit on floors, illustrating social inequalities and concerns over resource management.\Furthermore, the news covers the controversy surrounding Nasarawa State University, Keffi's (NSUK) planned conferment of an honorary doctorate on Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the university to suspend the award due to concerns over alleged human rights violations under her administration. Falana's statement cites reports of a violent crackdown on protesters following Tanzania's disputed 2025 elections, including unlawful killings, torture, and enforced disappearances. He references the National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines, which emphasize the importance of due diligence and reputational risk when awarding honorary degrees. Falana argues that proceeding with the award would contradict Nigeria's constitutional commitments and international obligations regarding human rights. The news also includes perspectives and tributes, with Samuel Aruwan sharing CP Manya Dogo’s account of Governor Audu Bako’s leadership, Uche Ugboajah writing on Chido Onumah at 60, and Samson Itodo questioning the drawing of boundaries





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