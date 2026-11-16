Correctional Service Decorates 6,207 Promoted Officers, Board Pledges End to Promotion Backlogs

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has decorated 6,207 Nigerian Correctional Service officers promoted in the 2026 exercise and assured that promotion backlogs will not recur.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board has assured personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service that promotion backlogs will not recur, following the decoration of 6,207 officers promoted in the 2026 exercise.

Tinubu Approves Clearance of Promotion Backlogs

The Secretary of the board, retired Major General Abdulmalik Jibrin, gave the assurance at the decoration ceremony held in Abuja on Monday. Jibrin said accumulated promotion backlogs had previously affected personnel morale and contributed to the exit of some officers from the correctional service. He said President Bola Tinubu, following the intervention of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had approved the clearance of outstanding promotion backlogs.

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I want to assure you that I will not allow that to happen again, Jibrin said. Officers who give their best, and are tested and fulfil the requirements will certainly be given their due promotion. The Controller-General of Corrections, Sylvester Nwakuche, said the exercise involved 6,207 personnel, comprising 4,924 senior and 1,283 junior officers. He said the promotions included three medical professionals elevated from Controller of Corrections to Assistant Controller-General, alongside other senior officers across nine rank categories.

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Providing a breakdown, Nwakuche said 1,281 Inspectors of Corrections were promoted to Assistant Superintendents of Corrections II, while 160 junior officers were upgraded to the Superintendent cadre after acquiring the required qualifications. He added that 129 personnel were upgraded to the Inspectorate Cadre after obtaining the requisite qualifications. Also, 743 Chief Correctional Assistants were converted to Inspectors of Corrections after successfully completing the prescribed conversion course.

Government Commitment to Personnel Welfare and Career Progress

Representing the Minister of Interior, the Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, said the promotion of more than 6,000 personnel in one exercise reflected the Federal Government commitment to personnel welfare and career progression. Tunji-Ojo described the exercise as a demonstration of ongoing reforms in the ministry, saying the reforms were repositioning the NCoS as a centre for transformation, reformation and rehabilitation rather than a mere facility for imprisoning offenders.

The minister urged the newly promoted officers, particularly those assuming management positions, to demonstrate leadership, take initiatives and address challenges promptly. You must play the managerial role of the positions you now occupy, he said. You are not going to be waiting for directives while things are going bad because you will now be held responsible. Tunji-Ojo also urged the officers to share the service vision with their subordinates and ensure younger personnel were carried along in implementing reforms.

Investment in Service Human Resource Capacity

He urged officers to reciprocate the gesture extended by the present administration with greater commitment, discipline and professionalism while discharging their duties. Nwakuche described the exercise as an investment in the Service human resource capacity, noting that it reflected the institution commitment to recognising merit, encouraging professional development and creating opportunities for career advancement. He stressed that promotion was more than an administrative exercise, describing it as recognition of service, competence, experience and demonstrated capacity.

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Promotion is not merely an administrative exercise or a change in designation. It is an important recognition of service, competence, experience and demonstrated capacity, Nwakuche said. He urged the officers to justify their elevation through discipline, integrity and professionalism. Nwakuche reminded the newly promoted officers that their elevation brought greater responsibilities and higher expectations, urging them to lead by example and uphold discipline.

Performance Records Determine Future Career Progression

Every promotion brings increased responsibility and higher expectations, he said. The higher the rank, the greater the obligation to lead by example, demonstrate sound judgement, uphold discipline, and contribute meaningfully to the achievement of organisational objectives. Nwakuche further directed the officers to embrace the Performance Management System, saying future career progression would depend partly on performance records, competencies and measurable contributions to the service.

He said the service mandate extended beyond secure custody to reformation, rehabilitation, reintegration and the administration of non-custodial measures. Also speaking, the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Prof. Abubakar Audi, urged the newly promoted officers to embrace discipline and mentorship. Audi particularly advised officers elevated to the rank of Controller of Corrections to prepare for greater command responsibilities and mentorship of younger personnel.

The ceremony was attended by retired Controllers-General of Corrections, heads of other paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, correctional service management officials, families and other dignitaries. The Minister performed the ceremony at the Service headquarters in Abuja alongside other dignitaries and the spouses of the officers who were decorated with their new ranks.