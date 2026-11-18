The Lagos State Coroner's Court has fixed January 19, 2027, to begin the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the son of author Chimamanda Adichie, after the High Court upheld the coroner's jurisdiction.

The Lagos State Coroner's Court sitting at the Igbosere Magistrate Court has fixed January 19, 2027, for the commencement of the inquest into the death of Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the son of Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege.

Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji fixed the date on Wednesday after lawyers representing the parties agreed on the modalities for the proceedings, including the order in which witnesses would testify. She directed counsel to file and exchange their clients' statements on oath and to ensure that their witnesses were available when the inquest resumes. Nkanu, one of Adichie's twins, died on January 7, 2026, during medical treatment at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos. He was 21 months old.

Also read Lagos Deputy Governor Candidate Warns Against Election Rigging in 2027

He had been referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital and died following complications during a series of preparatory medical procedures. His parents, Adichie and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, had accused the hospital of prima facie breaches of the duty of care in the treatment of their son. The coroner commenced the inquest in February 2026 to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Hospital Challenges Coroner Jurisdiction

Euracare subsequently approached the Lagos High Court to seek a judicial review of the coroner's jurisdiction, particularly because the child's body had been cremated before the inquest began. The inquest was suspended indefinitely on June 3, 2026, following a restraining order issued by Justice Aishat Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court, Ikoyi, on an ex parte application by Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited.

Advertisement

The company had approached the court to halt the proceedings pending a judicial review of the legality of the inquest. However, on October 12, 2026, Justice Opesanwo dismissed the application. She held that the cremation of the deceased's body did not, in itself, deprive the coroner of the statutory jurisdiction to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

The judge also rejected the hospital's argument that the coroner's decision on the sequence for receiving statements and evidence from medical personnel and other relevant parties breached its right to a fair hearing. Justice Opesanwo held that the hospital's objections were based on a misunderstanding of the statutory framework and the nature of a coroner's inquiry.

High Court Clears Way for Inquest

At Wednesday's proceedings, counsel for the hospital, Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, informed the coroner that the matter before the High Court had been resolved and urged her to fix a date for the commencement of the inquest. Osipitan said it was the first time all parties were appearing before the coroner following the conclusion of proceedings at the High Court.

He said the High Court ruled that the matter had not reached the stage at which a judicial review was necessary and directed that the case be returned to the coroner's court for continuation of the inquest. He subsequently tendered a copy of the High Court judgement before the magistrate. Counsel for the deceased's family, Chukwudi Enebeli, SAN, told the court that the application was struck out because the coroner's court had jurisdiction to proceed with the inquest.

Advertisement

Counsel for Atlantis, Abiodun Layonu, SAN, did not oppose the request for a date but sought time to respond to the statement on oath filed by Euracare's Medical Director, Tosin Majekodunmi, which he said had just been received. Enebeli also sought an adjournment, saying Euracare had only just served the parties in open court with the witness statement on the oath of Tosin Majekodunmi, a medical doctor.

Coroner Sets Rules for Resumed Hearing

In response, the magistrate said the inquest was inquisitorial in nature, recalling that guidelines for conducting the proceedings had been discussed at a preliminary meeting held at the commencement of the inquest. She urged all parties to bear in mind the distinctive nature of the proceedings as the inquest progressed. The coroner also asked whether the parties had filed the witness statements on the oath of their respective witnesses in preparation for the hearing.

Osipitan asked whether Lagos state government officials would be required to file witness statements on oath or could simply appear in court to give oral evidence if subpoenaed. Adetunji said filing witness statements on oath was not mandatory for such witnesses, adding that subpoenaed government officials could appear before the court and give oral evidence.

The lawyers agreed that counsel for the deceased's family would present their witnesses first, followed by Atlantis, while Eurapharma Care Services Nigeria Limited would call its witnesses last. The parties also agreed on the order in which witnesses would testify, and the coroner directed that statements on oath be filed and exchanged before the inquest resumes. The inquest is now scheduled to begin on January 19, 2027, at the Igbosere Magistrate Court in Lagos.