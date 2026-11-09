Olu of Oko Baba Agba appeals ruling nullifying installation ahead of November 16 coronation

Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru has appealed the November 6 Lagos State High Court ruling that set aside his nomination, appointment and installation as Olu of Oko Baba Agba in Oworonshoki. His counsel, D.A. Awosika, SAN & Partners, filed a Notice of Appeal, a stay of execution and injunction pending appeal, urging residents to remain calm.

Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru, the Olu of Oko Baba Agba in the Oworonshoki community of Lagos State, has appealed a court ruling nullifying his appointment and installation, as he seeks to proceed with his planned coronation on November 16.

The monarch also filed an application for a stay of execution, an injunction pending appeal and other preservatory orders following the November 6 decision of the Lagos State High Court. The court had granted an application for a mandatory injunction by the claimants in Suit No. ID/9885GCMW/2023, between Prince Adeniyi Saliu and six others and the Governor of Lagos State and four others.

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The ruling set aside Basiru's nomination, appointment, approval and installation as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba and restrained him from parading or holding himself out as the monarch. It also made consequential orders restraining him from parading or holding himself out as the Olu pending the determination of the suit.

Olu Of Oko Baba Agba Appeals Court Ruling

However, in a Notice of Appeal dated November 6 and sighted by our correspondent on Monday, Basiru, through his counsel, D.A. Awosika, SAN & Partners, challenged the decision, citing what the lawyers described as substantial questions of law. In a statement issued on Monday by Oladimeji Olabode of Awosika SAN & Partners Chambers, the lawyers said the appeal and accompanying applications were intended to protect the interests of the community and its traditional institution.

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The counsel said it felt it necessary to provide the people with a clear and reassuring update on the situation and the legal steps being taken to protect the interests of our community and its traditional institution. The statement noted that while the November 6 ruling was an important development in the proceedings, it is equally important for our people to understand that the matter is being actively pursued through the appropriate judicial channels.

The lawyers said the application for a stay of execution and injunction pending appeal was filed to preserve the subject matter of the dispute and prevent the appeal process from being rendered nugatory. Dissatisfied with the decision, HRM Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru exercised his constitutional right of appeal by filing a Notice of Appeal dated 6 November 2026, challenging the decision on grounds raising substantial questions of law, the counsel stated.

Furthermore, an application for stay of execution, injunction pending appeal and other preservatory orders has been filed before the Honourable Court to protect the subject matter of the appeal and ensure that the appellate process is not rendered nugatory. The lawyers argued that the law recognises the importance of preserving the subject matter of litigation and ensuring that parties do not take steps that could frustrate the judicial process or undermine the effective determination of an appeal.

Lawyers Urge Community To Respect Rule Of Law

The lawyers urged residents and other stakeholders to respect the rule of law and avoid actions capable of disrupting peace in the community while the matter remained before the courts. Consequently, we call on all concerned to respect the rule of law, exercise restraint and refrain from any action capable of disrupting the peace of the community or interfering with the orderly resolution of the issues before the courts, the statement read.

Acknowledging that the court's decision might have generated concerns among residents and other stakeholders, the lawyers said there was no reason for panic or hostility. We appreciate that recent developments may have generated questions and concerns among residents and other stakeholders.

Nevertheless, there is no cause for panic, hostility or unnecessary apprehension, they said. We urge all residents and stakeholders to remain calm, peaceful and united, irrespective of individual opinions or affiliations; respect the judicial process and refrain from any conduct capable of undermining its proper course, the statement added. The lawyers also cautioned against intimidation, harassment, provocation, coercion and self-help, urging residents to continue their lawful daily activities without fear.

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Oko Baba Agba is a community whose future should be founded on peace, mutual respect, unity and orderly administration. Whatever differences may exist, they should never become a source of hostility among neighbours or an obstacle to the progress and development of our community, they said. They also urged residents to disregard sensational publications, avoid circulating unverified information and rely on credible updates as the legal proceedings continued.

Background To Oko Baba Agba Chieftaincy Dispute

On the background to the dispute, the lawyers maintained that the establishment of the Oko Baba Agba chieftaincy stool followed recommendations by the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry into Chieftaincy Matters in Lagos State, chaired by Justice T. Ojikutiu-Oshode. According to the statement, the tribunal recommended the recognition of Oko Baba Agba as a distinct traditional community and the elevation of the Kekeniju Opemoluwa chieftaincy title in Oworonshoki to a second-class Obaship stool.

The statement noted that the establishment of the Oko Baba Agba chieftaincy stool was not an arbitrary development. It followed the recommendations of the Standing Tribunal of Inquiry into Chieftaincy Matters in Lagos State, chaired by Hon. Justice T. Ojikutiu-Oshode, following consideration of the historical background and traditional circumstances surrounding the community recounted by the erstwhile Oloworo of Oworoshoki Kingdom, Late HRM Oba Oloruntoyin Bashir Saliu.

The Tribunal recommended the recognition of Oko Baba Agba as a distinct traditional community, together with the consequential elevation of the Kekeniju Opemoluwa chieftaincy title of Oworonshoki to the Second-Class Obaship stool of Olu of Oko Baba Agba. It added that the Lagos State Executive Council subsequently approved and confirmed Basiru as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba, forming the basis for his appointment and installation.

In furtherance of this recommendation, the relevant governmental approval processes were undertaken, culminating in the approval and confirmation of HRM Oba Kabiru Adesegun Basiru by the Executive Council of Lagos State as the Olu of Oko Baba Agba. The lawyers said the monarch was dissatisfied with the court's ruling and had taken the necessary legal steps to challenge it.

It further urged the people of the community to remain calm, peaceful, and united, and to refrain from conduct that could undermine the legal process. Our commitment remains to see the process through to its lawful conclusion and to the eventual realisation of the coronation of our Olu in accordance with the law, the statement added.

The legal and institutional processes underlying the establishment of the Oko Baba Agba traditional institution were being actively defended, and the necessary steps had been taken to challenge the recent decision through the appropriate judicial channels.