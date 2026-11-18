Nigeria hosted the FIP Zone E World Polo Championship qualifiers in Abuja for the first time in over 100 years, with Pakistan winning the ticket to Uruguay 2027.

Nigeria hosted the Federation of International Polo (FIP) Zone E World Polo Championship qualifiers in Abuja from 9 to 16 November, the first time the country has staged an international polo championship in more than 100 years of the sport.

Pakistan Wins Qualifying Ticket In Abuja

The event at the Guards Polo Club also made Nigeria the first African nation to host a competition of such magnitude, opening a new chapter for polo on the continent. Pakistan won the qualifying ticket after an unbeaten campaign, recording three victories. They beat Iran 10-6, India 7-4 and hosts Nigeria 9-5. Pakistan will now play in the championship scheduled for 4 to 14 February 2027 in Punta del Este, Uruguay.

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The four-nation tournament featured teams from Nigeria, India, Iran and Pakistan. It brought together players, officials, business leaders, diplomats and polo enthusiasts. The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Dr Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, CFR, attended, reflecting the sport's longstanding cultural significance in Nigeria. Nigeria lost 9-5 to Pakistan and missed qualification, but stakeholders described the successful hosting as an achievement with lasting implications.

The FIP awarded Nigeria the hosting rights in recognition of the Nigerian Polo Association's efforts to develop the sport and strengthen the country's international standing. NPA President Abubakar described the event as a defining moment. He said it was the first time in over 100 years of polo in Nigeria that such an event had been hosted in the country and on the continent. He said the competition exposed Nigerian players to the technical standards of established polo nations.

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Abubakar said India and Pakistan showed the preparation and technical proficiency required at the highest level. He said the experience provided lessons for Nigeria, especially in strengthening player development. He identified youth development as a priority, noting several visiting players were barely out of their teenage years but already highly proficient. He said the association would encourage clubs to establish stronger youth programmes.

Breaking Perception Of Polo As Elitist Sport

He also challenged the perception of polo as an exclusively elitist sport. Karim Loza, a member of the FIP executive committee, said Africa offered significant opportunities for polo development. He described Nigeria as one of Africa's leading polo-playing countries. He expressed optimism the competition would encourage other African nations to join the federation.

Loza stressed that international tournaments were essential to improving players' abilities and raising standards. He also argued polo should not be measured against football, noting both sports could attract different audiences and develop independently. Sponsors welcomed Nigeria's achievement. Fahad Mansur, Chief Operating Officer of DGold DAO Tokenization Limited, said the hosting gave Nigeria valuable international exposure.

He expressed confidence Nigeria would be considered for future international championships. Lawal Garba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trobell International Nigeria Limited, described the tournament as a source of national pride. Garba, who said he had sponsored polo in Nigeria for 41 years, commended the organisation and safety arrangements. He noted the involvement of horses and the intensity of matches made safety particularly important.

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Sponsors Highlight Investment In Polo Ecosystem

Coronation Group supported the hosting. Ngozi Akinyele, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, said sport has a unique ability to bring people, institutions and nations together. She said beyond competition, it creates platforms for developing talent, building relationships and opening doors to new opportunities. Akinyele said Coronation's support goes beyond its longstanding association with the sport.

She said it reflects the belief that building enduring prosperity requires investment in the wider ecosystems that enable people, businesses and communities to thrive. She said Nigeria hosting a competition of international standing is an important moment for the country and for African polo. She said the Group was proud to support the growth of the sport across the continent. Nigeria's polo tradition dates back more than a century.

The Lagos Polo Club was established in 1904 and the Nigerian Polo Association was founded in 1925. Nigeria is now recognised as having the largest polo community on the African continent. Coronation Group has sponsored the Lagos Polo Tournament for over a decade. Stakeholders hope the milestone will lead to more international competitions, stronger investment and a new generation of Nigerian players capable of competing at the highest level.

While Pakistan secured the qualification ticket, Nigeria's achievement in bringing the international polo community to Abuja has opened fresh possibilities for the sport.