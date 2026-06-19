Cornerstone Insurance Foundation Donates Solar‑Powered Borehole to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation donates a solar‑powered borehole to the NDLEA in Abuja, reinforcing the company's commitment to clean water and sustainable development.

The Cornerstone Insurance Plc Foundation has a new hit in Abuja - a solar‑powered borehole to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency ( NDLEA ). The donation, handed over by the foundation's CEO Stephen Alangbo, is part of the insurer's ongoing community development agenda, which it says is built on the pillars of education, health and safety.

During the handover ceremony the CEO spoke about the company's vision to protect lives, property and the environment. Cornerstone's chief executive said that every initiative the company launches should leave a lasting benefit for the people who receive it. He further explained how the solar power element of the borehole would deliver a self‑sustaining source of clean water, freeing the NDLEA from costly diesel generators and protecting the operation from the unsteady electricity supply that frequently plagues Nigerian facilities.

The ceremony was attended by the NDLEA's Director of Technical Services, DCG Ambrose Umoru, who praised the foundation for its contribution. He noted the practical benefits: reliable access to water for law enforcement barracks and detention centres, which in turn improves health and sanitation for personnel. The project also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Clean Water and Sanitation and Climate Action. Cornerstone Insurance Plc is a major player in Nigeria's insurance sector, founded in 1991.

The firm manages group assets exceeding N121 billion and enjoys a market capitalisation of more than N65 billion as of late 2024. Through its foundation, the company aims to demonstrate how corporate responsibility can translate into community benefit while reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainability. In a spirit of partnership, the Foundation's CEO highlighted the importance of a clean water infrastructure for the NDLEA's operational effectiveness.

With the new solar powered borehole in place, the agency now has a dependable water source, bolstering both its daily functions and long‑term sustainability efforts. The initiative confirms Cornerstone Insurance Plc's belief that innovative, environmentally friendly solutions can both safeguard communities and contribute to national development goals. The company's continued investment in such projects signals its dedication to creating lasting social impact while driving its core business objectives.

Through the donation, Cornerstone Insurance Plc has not only strengthened the NDLEA's operational capacity but has also showcased how corporate philanthropy can address pressing public needs and advance the United Nations' climate‐action agenda. The announcement comes at a time when many large Nigerian corporations are increasingly looking at sustainable development as a priority. Cornerstone's focus on renewable energy solutions and community welfare places it ahead of the curve as its peers take on similar programmes.

The Foundation's commitment to education, health and safety is also seen in other community projects where the company has provided scholarships, healthcare facilities and safety training. These efforts have positioned Cornerstone Insurance Plc as a leader in socially responsible business practices within the country.

By investing in innovative solutions such as the solar‑powered borehole, Cornerstone Insurance Plc is simultaneously reinforcing its brand image, contributing to national welfare and supporting sustainable development goals, proving once again its integral role in Nigeria's corporate landscape.





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