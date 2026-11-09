CORFEPS Launches Policy Journal to Drive Civil Service Reform

The Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries launches its inaugural journal to leverage institutional memory for Nigeria's civil service transformation under the Tinubu administration.

The Council of Retired Federal Permanent Secretaries ( CORFEPS) has officially launched the CORFEPS Journal on Public Policy and Governance, a strategic initiative designed to harness the extensive administrative experience and institutional memory of former high-ranking public servants. This new publication aims to serve as a critical bridge between historical bureaucratic knowledge and the current reform imperatives facing Nigeria's governance architecture.

Strategic Role in Governance Reform

CORFEPS operates as a multidisciplinary body of patriotic former public servants who possess profound professional knowledge and deep insights into the operational mechanics of the Nigerian civil service system. Under the chairmanship of Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, the association has been actively pushing to restore vocational honor, professional ethos, and administrative efficiency within the public sector. The launch of the journal provides a structured platform for retired officials to articulate their views on where the civil service has been, its current status, and its intended trajectory under the democratic imperatives of the Tinubu administration.

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Fostering Dialogue Between Eras

The journal serves as a rare forum where administrative ideas, practices, and initiatives can be discussed, extended, and applied in a manner reminiscent of past eras when administrative theorists and practitioners engaged in direct conversation. By situating the publication within the larger context of institutional reform, CORFEPS facilitates a framework that allows the past and present to initiate meaningful dialogue. This approach enables both retired and current public servants to incessantly brainstorm the future of the bureaucratic system, ensuring it remains capable and ready to shoulder the burden of public policy implementation.

Expert Contributions and Editorial Scope

The inaugural edition of the CORFEPS journal features a comprehensive array of topics covered by contributors who have served in various capacities within ministries, departments, and agencies across Nigeria. The majority of these contributors are retired permanent secretaries who bring a wealth of diagnostic, recuperative, and reformative insights derived from their direct experiences with the challenges of public administration. Their reflections are complemented by critical watchers of the civil service who have spent years dealing with the system, making them significant participants in the ongoing efforts to transform it into a value-based, meritocratic, and high-performing institution.

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Impact on Democratic Governance

This initiative underscores the necessity of the body in the public administration communities of practice, highlighting that patriotic and meritorious service does not necessarily end with retirement. The journal provides an opportunity to listen to the single-minded understanding of the civil service system from those who have manned its various aspects, offering insights outside of usual high-power meetings. By ventilating these specialized perspectives, CORFEPS reinforces its role as a staunch and energetic stakeholder in Nigeria's civil service reform project.

Structure of the Inaugural Edition

The first edition is divided into eight distinct parts, with each segment intentionally addressing the dominant issues involved in assessing and transforming Nigeria's democratic governance experiment. The editorial board has worked to create a significant impact through the range of topics covered and the unique specialties of the contributors. This publication acts as an automatic administrative keepsake, signaling to the communities of service and practice that a new and challenging development has arrived in the administrative space, with a focus on elevating the importance of professional knowledge in deepening institutional progress.