COREN Launches 90-Day Task Force and Disciplinary Tribunal to Curb Engineering Quackery

Nigerias engineering regulator, COREN, has approved a rapid response task force, reactivated a disciplinary tribunal, and planned a public awareness campaign to tackle quackery and prevent building collapses.

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria ( COREN ) has announced a series of decisive measures to combat engineering quackery, prevent building collapse s, and strengthen professional accountability .

The initiatives were approved during the 189th Ordinary Council Meeting and include the creation of a 90-Day Engineering Regulation Monitoring and Enforcement Rapid Response Task Force. This task force will act as an emergency intervention mechanism to intensify project monitoring, enforce engineering standards, identify unqualified practitioners, and support enforcement actions nationwide. The Council emphasized that the move aims to safeguard lives and property amid recurring infrastructure failures and the activities of unregistered individuals.

In a significant step to enhance professional discipline, COREN also approved the activation of the Engineering Disciplinary Tribunal. This tribunal will provide a formal framework for investigating complaints, addressing cases of professional misconduct, breaches of ethics, and imposing sanctions. The goal is to ensure practitioner accountability and restore public trust in the engineering profession.

Alongside these regulatory actions, the Council plans a nationwide public enlightenment campaign to educate Nigerians on the risks of hiring unregistered practitioners, targeting project owners, developers, contractors, and government agencies. Additionally, COREN revealed that nine cases of fraudulent academic certificates submitted for registration have been uncovered. These cases have been referred to anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies for investigation and possible prosecution, underscoring the Council's zero-tolerance stance against fraud.

The comprehensive strategy reflects COREN's determination to uphold engineering standards, promote public safety, and ensure that all engineering works are executed by qualified and registered professionals. The measures are expected to significantly reduce the incidence of building collapses and infrastructure failures linked to substandard practices





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