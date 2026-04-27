Copyright Dispute Erupts Between Highlife and Gospel Singers Over Song Attribution

Goke Bajowa accuses Adeyinka “Boye Best” James of using his song “Iwo Ko Lodami” without credit for years, leading to a public dispute and explanations regarding promotional materials and artistic intent.

A dispute has emerged between Highlife singer Adeyinka “ Boye Best ” James and gospel singer Goke Bajowa over copyright infringement. Bajowa alleges that Boye Best has been performing and recording his 2005 song “ Iwo Ko Lodami ” for over six years without proper acknowledgement or authorization.

Bajowa brought the issue to light after seeing Boye Best use the song in a promotional video for his upcoming album launch, despite years of alleged uncredited use. He expressed concern that the song might be included on the album, which he views as a further infringement. Bajowa stated he remained silent initially due to health concerns but felt compelled to speak out to correct what he perceives as misleading narratives.

Boye Best responded, denying any ill intent and claiming the controversy stems from a misunderstanding involving a graphic designer. He explained that he had been performing the song out of appreciation and always acknowledged Bajowa when doing so on social media. He emphasized that he never recorded the song for his album and understands the legal implications of doing so without permission.

He attributes the problematic promotional video to the lounge manager in Ikeja, Lagos, who organized a performance and created a poster incorrectly advertising it as his album launch, including a video of him singing Bajowa’s song. Boye Best asserts he was unaware of these additions and immediately cancelled the performance upon discovering the misleading promotion. He maintains a respectful relationship with Bajowa and denies any intention to steal or misrepresent the song as his own.

The core of the disagreement revolves around the use of “Iwo Ko Lodami” and the attribution, or lack thereof, given to its original creator. Bajowa feels his work has been exploited for Boye Best’s gain, while Boye Best insists his performances were done with respect and without malicious intent. The incident highlights the complexities of copyright in the music industry, particularly regarding cover songs and public performances.

The role of third-party promoters and designers in potentially exacerbating such disputes is also brought into focus. Boye Best further clarified that the album launch has been delayed and he would not include the song due to the legal implications. He expressed his continued respect for Bajowa and wished him success, stating that he has always acknowledged the song's origin when performing it publicly and online





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Copyright Infringement Music Dispute Goke Bajowa Boye Best Iwo Ko Lodami

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