COP31 Presidency Announces Ambitious Global Electrification Targets to Combat Climate Change

The COP31 Presidency has unveiled a strategic plan to increase global electricity share to 35 percent by 2035, focusing on decarbonizing key sectors and reducing waste to meet Paris Agreement goals.

The Presidency of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP31 , has introduced a groundbreaking global electrification target designed to drastically speed up the transition away from direct fossil fuel consumption.

During the Bonn Climate Change Conference held in Germany, the COP31 President-Designate, Murat Kurum, detailed a vision to shift the global energy landscape. The primary objective is to increase the portion of global final energy demand that is satisfied by electricity from the current level of approximately 20 percent to a target of 35 percent by the year 2035.

This initiative is framed as a critical step toward reducing the world's dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources and promoting a green development path that aligns with international climate goals. Achieving this ambitious target will require a monumental financial commitment and a coordinated global effort. According to the strategy outlined by the Presidency, an estimated 1.9 trillion dollars in total expenditure is necessary, which breaks down to roughly 10 billion dollars annually.

These investments will be concentrated across five pivotal sectors: power generation, cooking, oil and gas, transportation, and industrial processes. Murat Kurum, who also holds the position of Turkiye Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, emphasized that this target is a flagship component of the COP31 Presidency Action Agenda. The goal is to establish a wide international coalition to ensure that these targets are not just aspirational but are implemented through concrete policy changes and infrastructure investments.

The framework for this target is based on rigorous data and analysis provided by the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency, ensuring that the plan is grounded in technical reality while striving to keep global warming below the critical threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Beyond the immediate focus on electrification, the COP31 Presidency has introduced several other sustainability targets to create a comprehensive approach to environmental resilience.

One such initiative is the zero waste agenda, which aims to cut the growth of global waste in half by 2035. The Presidency highlighted the severe impact of food waste, noting that it contributes nearly 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, primarily through the release of methane, a gas far more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of trapping heat in the atmosphere.

Furthermore, the Resilient Cities initiative seeks to lower energy consumption intensity within the building sector by at least 25 percent by 2035. This measure is intended to lower costs for homeowners and businesses while making urban centers more capable of withstanding the challenges posed by a changing climate. The upcoming COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkiye, is expected to serve as a hub for advancing these implementation-focused climate actions.

Murat Kurum stated that expanding clean electricity across buildings, transport, and industry would not only lower emissions but also bolster energy security. By moving away from volatile fossil fuel markets, countries can protect their citizens and businesses from price shocks and supply instabilities. To support this transition, the Presidency has acknowledged that different nations face different challenges.

Consequently, there will be a concerted effort to provide developing economies with the necessary technical assistance, capacity-building tools, and financial support. This is further supported by the proposed Climate Implementation Bridge, a mechanism designed to help countries align their environmental actions with their broader economic and development priorities while improving access to essential climate finance.

Supporting this vision, Chris Bowen, the Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy and the COP31 President of Negotiations, reiterated the practical benefits of accelerated electrification. He argued that shifting the global economy toward electricity is the fastest and most effective way to enhance energy security, reduce operational costs, and slash carbon emissions. By integrating these targets into a unified global strategy, the COP31 Presidency hopes to bridge the gap between climate pledges and actual implementation.

As the world prepares for the Antalya summit, the focus remains on creating a sustainable, electrified future that benefits all nations regardless of their current economic status. This holistic approach, combining energy shifts, waste reduction, and urban resilience, represents a comprehensive roadmap for the global community to meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement and safeguard the planet for future generations





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