COP31 Launches Antalya AI Pledge and Global Guidance on AI Transparency and Climate Information

At COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, the UN climate chief warned of AI's great potential and great peril as Turkey launched a voluntary AI pledge with 80 endorsements and new global guidance was released on AI transparency and climate information integrity.

The United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell warned on Monday that artificial intelligence presents great potential and great peril in the fight against global warming, speaking at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, where host Turkey launched a voluntary Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge with 80 endorsements so far.

Stiell said AI and other frontier technologies are a double-edged sword. He added that the world cannot ask people to accept higher bills, more planet-heating pollution and deeper inequality today in exchange for promises of a better tomorrow. Only about 10 countries have signed the pledge so far, with the United States, China and the European Union absent. Major AI players such as chip designer Nvidia, ChatGPT developer OpenAI and Claude developer Anthropic are also missing.

Also read Oyo State Delegation Advances Climate Agenda at COP31 in Turkey

Business Leaders Sign AI Pledge

The pledge was signed by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, whose members include Amazon, Google and Meta. Stiell urged CEOs and boards to step up and align business and investment plans with the world's agreed climate goals. Separately, new global guidance launched on Friday at COP31 called on AI companies to disclose the environmental impact of their technologies and prevent their systems from spreading false or misleading climate information.

The guidance was launched by the Global Initiative for Information Integrity on Climate Change, co-chaired by the United Nations, UNESCO and Brazil. It outlines actions for AI companies, governments, researchers, civil society, journalists and media organisations. The guidance cited warnings from the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, established by the UN General Assembly, that producing fluent text is easier for AI systems than producing factual information.

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Charlotte Scaddan, information integrity senior adviser at the UN Department of Global Communications, said the question is not simply whether AI is good or bad for the climate, but whether people can rely on what they are told by AI and about it. The guidance warned that risks are especially serious during climate-related disasters, when AI-generated images and videos can spread faster than official warnings.

AI Companies Must Disclose Data

It also identified a lack of reliable data on AI's environmental impact and on the use of the technology in coal, oil and gas exploration and extraction. AI companies are urged to assess whether their systems' design, targeting and optimisation undermine climate information integrity, publish findings and give independent researchers access to data. Companies are encouraged to show the sources of their responses, disclose uncertainty and avoid prioritising agreement with users over accuracy.

The guidance asks AI developers to link to authoritative scientific sources on climate science and explain how reliability varies across languages. It urges companies to publicly disclose energy use and carbon, water and land footprints using common standards that allow independent verification. They are also asked to disclose whether products are marketed or supplied for fossil fuel exploration, extraction and production, and ensure climate benefit claims are evidence-based.

Governments are encouraged to integrate information integrity into national AI strategies, climate plans and climate empowerment strategies. They are to require AI providers to disclose environmental impacts and assess reliability of climate-related outputs, while maintaining human oversight in climate services, early warnings and public communication. Journalists and media organisations are urged to investigate AI's environmental footprint, verify AI-generated images before publication, especially during disasters, and develop newsroom standards for using AI in climate reporting.

Charter Addresses Climate Disinformation

The priorities build on the Belém Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change, launched during COP30 in Brazil, and the UN Global Principles for Information Integrity. The initiative called for more investment in research and public awareness. It also launched the Charter for Climate Information Integrity in Advertising to address monetisation of disinformation and climate denial. Germany has committed more than 2.2 million dollars to support research, communication strategies and public awareness campaigns.

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AI is deployed in applications from weather forecasts to monitoring industrial emissions and optimising renewable energy. But data centres consume huge amounts of energy and water, fueling anger over soaring utility bills and concerns about carbon footprints. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged AI companies in June to disclose their environmental impact and commit to powering every data centre with renewable energy by 2030.

A UN study found the facilities consumed more electricity than all but 10 countries in 2025 and could be ahead of all but five by 2030. Their water consumption could meet the annual basic water needs of the entire population of sub-Saharan Africa by 2030, according to the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health.

Data Centres Fuel Coal Debate

About 30 per cent of data centre electricity comes from coal, followed by renewables at 27 per cent, natural gas at 26 per cent and nuclear at 15 per cent, according to the International Energy Agency. Deputy Secretary-General of the UN's International Telecommunication Union Tomas Lamanauskas, which worked with Turkey on the pledge, said 80 is not a limit and the focus is on creating momentum.

Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Kacir told the panel that the backing demonstrates growing support for shared ambition. He said the world must both reduce AI's environmental footprint and harness its potential to modernise industry, improve energy efficiency, strengthen climate resilience and accelerate green development. But Jill McArdle, a corporate campaigner at nonprofit Beyond Fossil Fuels, called the AI pledge a distraction with vague promises.

She said it risks giving Big Tech a green stamp without requiring it to address the real climate impacts of its infrastructure.