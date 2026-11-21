The revised COP31 draft in Antalya omits fossil fuel transition language, sparking anger from Panama and activists. The 200-country summit faces criticism over weak climate finance and stalled negotiations.

The revised draft agreement for COP31, currently being negotiated in Antalya, Türkiye, has been significantly watered down by omitting critical commitments to transition away from fossil fuels. Environmental groups and observers warn that the summit risks becoming the worst climate conference in history due to the lack of ambition in the current text.

Reduced Text Omits Key Climate Provisions

The new draft document has been reduced to nine pages and eighty paragraphs, a stark contrast to the eighteen-page version published earlier on Monday which contained one hundred forty-four paragraphs. The earlier draft had included a reference to a target of one hundred twenty billion dollars in climate finance to assist developing nations and mentioned the transition away from fossil fuels. These specific provisions were stripped from the revised text released on Thursday, raising alarms among delegates from nearly two hundred countries.

Also read COP31: New Draft text calls for tripling adaptation finance by 2035

Climate summits typically conclude with a negotiated agreement that outlines how nations intend to collectively address global warming, though these agreements are largely voluntary and non-binding. Previous conferences have struggled to agree on a roadmap for phasing out coal, oil, and gas, which are primary drivers of global warming, ocean heating, and worsening air pollution.

Activist Outburst Highlights Global Frustration

Tensions at the venue escalated when an unidentified activist interrupted a plenary session presided over by COP31 President and Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Murat Kurum. The protester stood with a red rope tied around his neck, holding a piece of paper and shouting that delegates were killing the future. He accused the conference of failing to act on the climate crisis, stating that the Global South cannot live with the current lack of financial support and broken promises.

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Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, warned during a press conference ahead of the Friday plenary that COP31 risked becoming the worst conference ever if a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels was excluded. He noted that addressing the climate crisis requires a decisive shift away from fossil fuel dependence, a stance supported by numerous environmental groups observing the negotiations.

Panama Objects to Petroleum Lobby Influence

In an unusual diplomatic move, Panama threatened to formally object to the final agreement if it failed to address climate finance, limits on oil production, and the acknowledgment of climate goals that are falling short. Panama's Environment Minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, accused the negotiations of being held hostage by a petroleum mafia and called for reforms to the COP process.

Navarro stated that the conferences have become exercises in hypocrisy and futility, reflecting the deep divisions that have emerged among delegates. The removal of references to the transition away from fossil fuels in the latest draft has sparked fresh concerns among observers who argue that meaningful action is necessary to prevent extreme weather events.

At COP28 in Dubai, one landmark decision was the adoption of the UAE Consensus, under which countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner to achieve net zero by twenty-five hundred. The current draft's omission of such language suggests a significant regression from previous international efforts to mitigate climate change impacts.