Civil society groups condemn the latest COP31 draft for deleting references to transitioning away from fossil fuels, citing a lack of political leadership and inadequate climate finance commitments.

Civil society organizations have issued strong condemnations regarding the most recent draft of the COP31 cover decision, which has sparked significant controversy among climate observers and negotiators. The primary point of contention is the complete elimination of all textual references to transitioning away from fossil fuels, a key element previously established in international climate agreements. This removal occurred less than forty-eight hours before the conclusion of the global climate talks, leaving many stakeholders shocked and frustrated by the sudden policy shift.

Key Omissions in Latest COP31 Text

Analysis of the new draft text reveals that specific roadmaps for moving away from oil, coal, and gas have been entirely excised from the document. These fossil fuels are widely recognized as the primary drivers of the ongoing climate crisis, and their absence from the final political outcome raises serious concerns about the effectiveness of current global strategies. Negotiators had previously advocated for a political outcome that would advance clear roadmaps to facilitate the phase-out of these energy sources.

Also read COP31 to propose $120 billion adaptation finance target, fossil fuel phase-out

Paragraph 36(d) of the draft places the goal of achieving thirty-five percent electrification within the broader context of countries' commitments to triple renewable energy capacity. However, the text does not explicitly require that this electricity must originate from renewable sources. While the goal mentions the need for financial support and enabling energy access, it lacks concrete measures to address these critical needs, according to observations by environmental groups.

Additionally, goals relating to carbon capture and storage, as well as other costly and unproven carbon removal technologies, appear in several paragraphs of the draft. Critics argue that these provisions could undermine the broader energy transition by offering technological fixes that delay necessary structural changes in global energy systems. The inclusion of such technologies without rigorous safeguards has been viewed as a potential loophole for continued fossil fuel dependence.

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Criticism of Leadership and Finance Failures

Martin Sieber, the head of political strategy at the Australis organization, described the situation as an outrageous and utterly embarrassing lack of leadership by the COP31 presidencies. He asserted that the presidencies had reduced one of the world's defining challenges to an inconvenient paragraph that they preferred to delete rather than address directly. This approach, he argued, leaves the door open for fossil fuels to masquerade as clean electrification, thereby perpetuating the status quo.

Sieber highlighted that Brazil demonstrated political courage last year by beginning to confront the difficult question of how to move beyond fossil fuels, despite the country's deep dependence on oil. He contrasted this with the current year's leadership, criticizing Minister Chris Bowen as a spineless fossil fuel bro while noting that the Türkiye presidency stood by and failed to intervene. He called for the presidencies to announce a presidency initiative similar to what the COP30 presidency did to maintain credibility.

Inadequate Adaptation Finance and Accountability

Paragraph 43 of the draft proposes a process for establishing a baseline for the goal of tripling adaptation finance, a step that advocates deem necessary but insufficient. Critics argue that COP31 should have already established a clear baseline and specific milestones for this financial increase. Furthermore, Paragraph 45 proposes launching an Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance to scale up adaptation funding. However, this proposal no longer includes the critical one hundred and twenty billion dollars needed by twenty thirty-five, as originally envisioned.

Other finance-related paragraphs in the draft remain inadequate, with developed countries failing to demonstrate sufficient accountability for their financial commitments. At COP28 in Dubai, a landmark decision known as the UAE Consensus was adopted, under which countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner to achieve net zero by twenty fifty. The removal of these references in the latest COP31 draft has sparked fresh concerns among observers.

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Rich countries' failure on finance is described by critics as a historic disgrace, as they expect developing countries to shoulder the costs of a global transition while refusing to provide the necessary means to deliver it. This situation is characterized not merely as a failure of technical negotiations but as a shameless abdication of political responsibility. The lack of concrete financial mechanisms and political will continues to hinder progress on critical climate adaptation and resilience goals.