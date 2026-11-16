The COP31 Presidency has released an 18-page draft cover decision proposing at least $120bn annually in adaptation finance for developing countries by 2035, alongside calls to accelerate the fossil fuel transition and boost electrification.

The Presidency of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference has proposed raising annual climate adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035.

The proposal also calls for accelerated action to move away from fossil fuels. The proposals are contained in an 18-page draft cover decision released by the COP31 Presidency on Monday in Antalya, Turkiye. Negotiations entered their second week ahead of the conference's scheduled conclusion on November 20. The document remains an unedited negotiating proposal and has not been adopted by participating countries.

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The draft contains 144 paragraphs outlining proposed actions on climate finance, loss and damage, fossil fuels, electricity access, methane emissions, food systems, healthcare resilience, ocean protection, gender equality and climate-related trade restrictions. On climate finance, the Presidency proposed that efforts to triple adaptation finance by 2035 should deliver at least $120 billion annually, while urging developed countries to increase their collective financial support to developing nations.

The draft cited the UNEP 2026 Adaptation Gap Report, which estimates developing countries will require about $305 billion annually by 2035 to meet adaptation needs. The report noted international public adaptation finance from developed to developing countries stood at between $28 billion and $32 billion in 2024, or 31.7 billion, representing an increase of only about $1 billion from the previous year.

It observed that even tripling adaptation finance by 2035 would cover no more than 29 percent of estimated needs. The draft also expressed concern over the historical responsibility of developed countries for greenhouse gas emissions. It noted their cumulative net carbon dioxide emissions accounted for about four-fifths of the carbon budget associated with a 50 percent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

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Antalya Roadmap Targets Finance Challenges

The proposal recognises financial difficulties confronting developing countries, including high borrowing costs, limited fiscal space, unsustainable debt and complicated procedures for accessing international climate funds. It proposes identifying a baseline for measuring climate finance using Oxfam's methodology for tracking grant-equivalent funding, alongside a time-bound implementation pathway with milestones, monitoring, reporting and review. The Presidency also proposed establishing the Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance to identify predictable public funding sources for adaptation and loss and damage.

A report on the roadmap is expected at COP32 in 2027. However, the $120 billion target is not a fresh financial commitment, and its inclusion does not guarantee delivery. The final agreement will need to establish how funding will be mobilised, who will provide it and how implementation will be monitored. The issue dates back to COP26 in Glasgow, where developed countries were urged to at least double adaptation finance from 2019 levels by 2025.

The 2019 baseline was about $20 billion, meaning the Glasgow pledge was expected to raise adaptation finance to about $40 billion annually by 2025. The African Group of Negotiators has pushed for adaptation finance to be treated as a standalone issue on the formal UNFCCC agenda rather than under broader climate finance discussions. The latest draft instead takes up the issue under other climate finance discussions, while calling for a roadmap showing how the target would be achieved.

On loss and damage, the draft highlighted the funding shortfall facing countries already experiencing devastating climate consequences. It noted requests under the Barbados Implementation Modalities for the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage amounted to approximately $342 million. It stated only 50 percent of the $822 million pledged to the fund had reportedly been converted into contributions.

Loss Damage Fund Pledges Urged

The document urged developed countries to announce ambitious pledges to the Loss and Damage Fund and other climate funds by the end of 2027. On the energy transition, the Presidency proposed stronger language on moving away from fossil fuels, including accelerated action to phase them out and an immediate transition away from their use in energy systems.

The draft reaffirmed the first Global Stocktake outcome, which called for transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly and equitable manner. It emphasised the need to phase out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that do not address energy poverty or support just transitions. It clarified the global efforts would not establish specific targets or obligations for individual countries.

The draft calls on countries to contribute, according to national circumstances, to increasing electricity's share of total final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. The electrification proposal is linked to tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030. It recognises the importance of electricity storage, flexible power systems and modern, resilient grids.

The document proposes stronger action to reduce methane and other non-carbon dioxide emissions through improved measurement, leak detection and elimination of routine gas flaring and venting. However, its methane provisions do not establish dedicated measures for agricultural emissions, an omission criticised by food systems advocates. The draft also acknowledges concerns that global warming could exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

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Critic Warns Fossil Fuel Phaseout Delay

It says the magnitude and duration of any overshoot will depend on the pace and scale of global mitigation, adaptation and means of implementation. Every increment of warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius would increase loss and damage and could result in irreversible impacts. Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, welcomed the $120 billion proposal but warned the final agreement must ensure money is actually delivered.

He said the proposal would indicate countries were responding to vulnerable communities if the language survives negotiations. Adow said: This cover text is like an overgrown garden. There are lots of encouraging green shoots but there are also a lot of weeds that need to be pulled out. Some serious gardening is required over the next few days.

He added: It is good to see the promise made in Belem to triple adaptation finance to at least $120 billion a year included in the text, together with a roadmap for tracking delivery. But a promise that cannot be cashed will not protect a community that has lost its harvest or had its homes washed away by flood. Adow criticised references to carbon dioxide removal technologies, arguing they could distract from rapid reductions in fossil fuel use.

He said: The text acknowledges we are in an era of overshooting the goal of limiting climate change to 1.5C, but it references unproven, expensive and farfetched ideas like carbon dioxide removal technologies. These are being promoted by rich countries to allow them to avoid reducing their fossil fuel burning in the short term, which we know is the real solution.

He said developed countries needed to rapidly phase out fossil fuels while providing financial and technological support to developing countries. On electrification, Adow said Africa stood to benefit significantly but warned expansion should not simply increase fossil-fuel-powered energy consumption in wealthy countries. He said the target should include clear provisions to ensure new electricity generation is renewable, reaches communities that need it and has adequate financing.

Food Systems Advocates Express Disappointment

Otherwise, this COP will be remembered for powering rich world luxuries while 600 million Africans are left in the dark, he said. Oliver Camp, Senior Specialist for Policy and Implementation and Environment and Food Systems Advocacy Adviser at the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, expressed disappointment over the absence of specific agricultural and food systems provisions.

Camp said the draft lost methane in agriculture and food systems, and anything else on action in food systems for either adaptation or mitigation, though food and nutrition security is mentioned in the health paragraph. The cover decision remains under negotiation and could change before parties adopt a final outcome at COP31.