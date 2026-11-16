First draft of COP31 cover decision draws criticism for weakening fossil fuel language and lacking renewable energy prioritization in Turkey negotiations.

The presidencies of the ongoing 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference ( COP31) in Türkiye published the first draft of a proposed cover decision as negotiations entered their final stretch on Monday. The 18-page document contains 144 separate items and outlines the most contentious issues yet to be resolved in the global talks. Climate observers have raised significant concerns regarding the text provisions on fossil fuels, renewable energy, adaptation finance, and the resolution to strengthen the UNFCCC process. Many of these provisions are unlikely to survive in their current form in subsequent drafts. Observers note that the draft prioritizes key political issues for negotiators but weakens commitments to transition away from fossil fuels and fails to safeguard renewable-based electrification.

Controversial Fossil Fuel Language in Draft

Among the proposals is a call for COP31 to accelerate action to phase out fossil fuels, including through the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. Although countries agreed to a similar commitment at COP28 in Dubai in 2023, the pledge did not include the key word immediate. The proposed language has not been repeated in its original form in subsequent climate negotiations. Paragraphs 66 and 140 highlight the need to transition away from fossil fuels and welcome the transition roadmap. However, they omit any reference to taking the process forward. This omission could create room for technologies that divert attention towards carbon removal approaches rather than addressing the underlying causes of climate change.

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Renewable Energy and Electrification Targets

Türkiye's priority of increasing the share of electricity in final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 is reflected in the draft. The proposed language calls for accelerated clean electrification, taking into account different national circumstances. Paragraph 50 includes the proposed target of deriving 35 per cent of final energy from electricity by 2035 but does not explicitly prioritize renewable-based, Paris-aligned electrification. Instead, it promotes electrification regardless of the electricity mix. This approach has been criticized for potentially allowing non-renewable sources to meet the target. The text has drawn concerns from climate observers over its provisions on renewable energy and the resolution to strengthen the UNFCCC process. A climate advocacy organization stated that the draft fails to safeguard renewable-based electrification.

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Adaptation Finance and UNFCCC Process Strengthening

The draft also addresses the possibility of exceeding the 1.5 degrees Celsius global warming threshold. It expresses deep concern over scientific findings and the inadequacy of current efforts to keep the temperature goal within reach. It reaffirms countries' resolve to limit the duration and magnitude of any temperature overshoot, while recognizing that this would depend on the pace and scale of global climate action. On adaptation finance, paragraph 73 provides a quantified reference to tripling funding, which the organization described as a welcome development, although it lacks clear milestones. The text decides to work towards strengthening the UNFCCC process to fulfill the objectives and goals of the Convention and the Paris Agreement. It launches high-level consultations under the guidance of the presidencies of the thirty-first, thirty-second, and thirty-third sessions of the Conference of the Parties. These consultations aim to make the process fully fit for purpose to support enhanced ambition and facilitate implementation. The process aims to preserve transparency, inclusivity, and the party-driven nature of the negotiations.

Stakeholder Positions and Next Steps

A climate advocacy organization said the draft prioritizes key political issues for negotiators but weakens commitments to transition away from fossil fuels. It identified several provisions it considers particularly concerning. The organization highlighted that paragraphs 66 and 140 omit references to taking the process forward. This could create room for technologies that divert attention towards carbon removal approaches. The text promotes electrification regardless of the electricity mix. This approach has been criticized for potentially allowing non-renewable sources to meet the target. The presidencies of the ongoing 31st session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Türkiye continue to navigate these complex issues. Observers say many of the provisions are unlikely to survive in their current form. The document serves as a baseline for the remaining negotiations. The outcome will determine the global trajectory for climate action in the coming years.