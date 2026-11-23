The COP31 third draft omits direct fossil fuel transition language and the $120 billion adaptation target, signaling a diplomatic compromise ahead of final negotiations.

The COP31 presidency officially released the third draft of the conference's cover decision on November 22, 2026, at approximately 3 am Turkish time. This 94-paragraph text represents the latest iteration in a series of negotiations that have spanned from an initial 144-paragraph draft to an 80-paragraph second version. The document is now positioned to serve as the primary foundation for the final political agreement scheduled to be adopted during the closing plenary on the same day.

Murat Kurum Defends Omission of Fossil Fuel Directives

COP31 President Murat Kurum explicitly defended the decision to remove direct references to transitioning away from fossil fuels from the latest text. He stated that the issue was already settled during the COP28 conference in Dubai in 2023, where parties agreed to a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels. Murat Kurum emphasized that the presidency is not attempting to rediscuss decisions that had already been finalized in previous years.

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Instead of repeating the COP28 outcome, the third draft recalls the agreement in its entirety while introducing a proposed 35 by 35 electrification target. This target is designed to contribute to the transition away from fossil fuels by significantly expanding renewable energy infrastructure. However, this approach has drawn sharp criticism from developing nations who argue that the language regarding fossil fuels must be clearly articulated to ensure accountability.

Adaptation Finance and Loss-and-Damage Fund Updates

The draft text no longer includes the previously proposed $120 billion annual adaptation finance target that had been strongly sought by developing countries. Instead, the agreement establishes an implementation pathway to discuss tripling adaptation finance under the broader climate finance work programme. This shift moves away from a fixed numerical goal toward a more flexible mechanism for increasing resources.

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Countries are encouraged to provide or continue providing climate finance on a voluntary basis. The text also calls for continued efforts to increase resources for the loss-and-damage fund, acknowledging the urgent needs of vulnerable nations. This adjustment reflects a compromise that prioritizes voluntary contributions and future discussions over binding annual financial commitments.

African Group Rejects Paris Agreement Renegotiation

Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, the chair of the African Group of Negotiators, firmly rejected any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement during a press conference held after the release of the second draft. The African Group, which represents 54 African countries, expressed deep concern that reopening the agreement could weaken existing commitments and principles under the global climate framework.

The draft includes proposals for reforming the COP process, such as holding dialogues on reforming the Conference of the Parties alongside COP32 and COP33. These proposals have faced significant resistance from developing countries, particularly the African Group. The group insists that developed countries must fully keep to their obligations without altering the foundational structures of the Paris Agreement.

Carbon Capture Targets and Temperature Overshoot Provisions

The latest draft removes specific numerical targets for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, commonly known as CCUS. Despite this removal, the text still calls for the accelerated deployment of the technology towards an aspirational global scale of one gigatonne by 2035. Critics, including Sara Shaw from 350.org, have described heavy reliance on carbon capture as a licence to keep polluting, noting that much of the current capacity is linked to enhanced oil recovery.

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The document reaffirms the agreement from last year to limit both the magnitude and duration of temperature overshoot above the 1.5°C goal. A high-level dialogue on the science of 1.5°C and overshoot will be established at COP32, replacing the longer-term work programme proposed in earlier drafts. This focus aims to keep the global temperature rise within safe limits as emissions reductions are implemented.

IPCC Reporting and Final Negotiation Timeline

The text softens the language regarding the next assessment cycle of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Unlike the second draft, which explicitly invited the IPCC to publish all three working group reports from its seventh assessment cycle before the second global stocktake in 2028, the new version is less specific. It invites unspecified outputs from the seventh assessment cycle to feed into the next global stocktake.

Murat Kurum had asked parties to reach agreement on the text by 6 am Turkish time on November 22, ahead of the closing plenary scheduled for 9 am. Despite this tight deadline, parties retain the ability to make last-minute changes to the document before or during the closing plenary session. This final window allows for any remaining diplomatic adjustments before the formal adoption of the cover decision.