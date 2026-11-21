Negotiators at COP31 in Antalya strive for consensus as talks extend beyond November 20. Key debates focus on fossil fuel phase-outs and climate finance targets for developing nations.

Negotiators at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, are working to finalize a global agreement as talks extend beyond the scheduled conclusion on November 20. Co-presidents Chris Bowen of Australia and Murat Kurum of Türkiye held late consultations with delegations from nearly two hundred countries on Saturday. Participants expressed growing frustration over the lack of progress on critical issues such as fossil fuel phase-outs and climate finance.

Stalled Negotiations on Fossil Fuel Transition

The primary obstacle to reaching a consensus has been the demand by a coalition of countries for an explicit commitment to transitioning away from fossil fuels in the final outcome. Developing nations have simultaneously called for stronger guarantees on climate finance to help them adapt to worsening climate impacts. These competing demands caused talks to stall, leaving the venue, which had hosted nearly one hundred thousand participants, nearly empty by Saturday evening.

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Revised Draft Outcomes Published on Sunday

Conference momentum shifted on Sunday morning after the presidency released a revised draft outcome document. This ninety-four paragraph, ten-page text was published at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday and serves as a revision of previous drafts that were criticized for lacking ambition. Mr. Kurum stated that the presidency believes this text allows all parties to agree, although further changes may occur during the closing plenary session.

Debate Over Adaptation Finance Targets

The latest draft does not include the $120 billion target for adaptation finance demanded by developing countries. Instead, it proposes discussions on an implementation pathway toward tripling adaptation finance under the climate finance work programme. The document also encourages countries to voluntarily provide climate finance and calls for further efforts to mobilize resources for the loss and damage fund, falling short of the binding guarantees sought by many negotiators.

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Language on Electrification and Temperature Goals

Regarding fossil fuels, the draft recalls the outcome of COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, which called for a just, orderly, and equitable transition away from fossil fuels. It omits reference to the Brazil-led global roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels, a key demand of several countries. The document retains the thirty-five by thirty-five electrification target, which aims to increase the share of electricity in global energy consumption to thirty-five percent by 2035, but lists it as an option for cooperation rather than a firm commitment.

Future Steps and Pending Assessments

The agreement also retains provisions on limiting the magnitude and duration of global temperature overshoot beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. It proposes a high-level dialogue at COP32 to discuss the science of overshoot. Campaigners and negotiating parties have raised concerns about the absence of explicit commitments on fossil fuel transition and timelines for the next Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change assessment reports, signaling ongoing tensions as the conference moves toward its final approval stage.