COP31 Agenda: Tripling Adaptation Finance Proposal Rejected by Consensus Failure

COP31 President Murat Kurum rejected the African Group of Negotiators' proposal to add tripling adaptation finance to the official agenda, citing lack of consensus among member states.

On Monday during the adoption of the official conference agenda in Antalya, Turkey, COP31 President Murat Kurum announced that the African Group of Negotiators' proposal to include a standalone discussion on tripling adaptation finance would not be added to the schedule. The decision came after member states could not reach the necessary consensus to approve the item, marking a significant setback for the bloc's primary financial demands for the 2026 summit.

The rejection leaves the specific commitment to triple adaptation finance for developing countries without a dedicated formal negotiating space on the main agenda, although the presidency clarified that the decision was taken without prejudice. This means that while the specific agenda item was denied, the topic remains open for consideration through other procedural avenues or side discussions within the broader framework of the 31st Conference of the Parties.

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AGN Chair Expresses Dissatisfaction With Outcome

Nana Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, the chair of the African Group of Negotiators, stated that the group was deeply dissatisfied with the failure to secure the dedicated agenda item for tripling adaptation finance. He acknowledged that while negotiations rarely yield all desired outcomes, the African bloc had prioritized climate finance, the tripling of adaptation resources, Green Climate Fund matters, and climate-related trade in their formal requests submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on October 26.

Amoah emphasized that the African negotiating bloc would now explore alternative avenues to advance these critical financial discussions. The group had initially sought to create a formal platform to discuss how nations could fulfill the promise agreed upon at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, which called for at least tripling adaptation finance by 2035. The bloc argues that predictable and accessible funding is essential for protecting vulnerable communities against disproportionate climate impacts.

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International Stakeholder Reactions and Political Dynamics

Following the announcement of the agenda decision, the Umbrella group, represented by the United Kingdom, assured developing countries that adaptation finance remained a priority and was not an orphan issue. Meanwhile, India expressed regret that the proposal to triple adaptation finance was excluded from the official agenda, signaling broader global concern over the financial mechanisms required for climate resilience.

The European Union raised concerns regarding the handling of other agenda items, particularly the inclusion of the climate finance work programme. EU representatives argued that the current arrangement questioned certain compromises previously reached at COP30. These divergent positions highlight the complex political landscape surrounding climate finance negotiations as parties gather in Antalya to address urgent environmental challenges.

Focus on Financing Quality and Debt Concerns

Amoah clarified that the African bloc's concern extends beyond merely increasing the total volume of climate finance to ensuring the quality and accessibility of the funding. He stressed the importance of retaining the climate finance work programme on the agenda to discuss Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which mandates developed countries to provide financial resources to developing nations. The African negotiating bloc is particularly interested in securing grant-based and concessional financing to avoid deepening the debt burdens of countries already struggling with the adverse effects of climate change.

He noted that the group is focused on scaling up financing while ensuring that the instruments used do not compromise the economic stability of vulnerable economies. The AGN chair indicated that discussions regarding the Green Climate Fund's replenishment next year would address funding proposals under the fund's guidance, but the immediate priority remains securing adequate financial support for current and future climate actions.

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Just Transition Hinges on Credible Implementation

Nana Antwi-Boasiako Amoah identified the just transition as one of the most challenging negotiating issues at COP31, warning that the process could fail to benefit developing countries without adequate financial backing. He argued that African nations require a credible means of implementation to shift to cleaner energy systems while protecting their development priorities and ensuring access to affordable energy.

Amoah stated that early signals from the negotiations suggest hesitation from some developed countries regarding the financial assistance required by developing economies. He insisted that the transition must be backed by sufficient resources to enable these countries to make necessary changes to their energy systems. The African Group of Negotiators remains committed to ensuring that the global shift to sustainable energy serves the interests of developing nations through robust and predictable financial support mechanisms.