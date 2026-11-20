Fifty-four African countries have rejected any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, warning that reopening the pact's obligations would undermine agreed climate commitments as COP31 negotiations in Antalya, Türkiye, near their end.

Fifty-four African countries have rejected any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, warning that reopening the global climate pact, particularly its obligations, would undermine commitments already agreed by countries to address climate change.

The African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change said any attempt to alter the agreement was a red line for the continent. It insisted that developed countries must honour their existing obligations rather than seek to revise the framework governing global climate action. The position comes as negotiations at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, in Antalya, Türkiye, enter their final hours.

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African countries are pushing for stronger commitments on climate finance, adaptation and support for vulnerable economies. Speaking at a press conference on the state of negotiations on Thursday, the AGN Chair, Nana Dr Antwi-Boasiako Amoah, said Africa would not accept any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, particularly provisions relating to the responsibilities of countries. He said, There is one message that I also want to put across, which is about renegotiating the Paris Agreement.

I think this is something that is a big red line for the African continent. Any attempt to renegotiate the Paris Agreement, especially when it comes to obligations, is something that the African continent rejects. We need to stay within the confines of the agreement because that is what we all have agreed in the past to do business with.

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The chairs remarks reflect growing concerns among developing countries that efforts to revisit existing climate commitments could weaken the obligations of developed nations to provide financial and other forms of support. Many of these countries bear the brunt of climate change despite contributing relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions. The dispute over climate finance has become one of the major sticking points at COP31.

COP31 Adaptation Finance Target Revised

It follows changes to the proposed adaptation finance target in the latest draft decision released on November 19. The revised draft dropped an earlier proposal requiring adaptation finance for developing countries to reach at least 120 billion dollars annually by 2035. The figure had been based on tripling the 40 billion dollar annual adaptation finance commitment under the Glasgow Climate Pact, agreed at COP26 in 2021.

Under that commitment, developed countries agreed to double adaptation finance from approximately 20 billion dollars provided in 2019 to 40 billion dollars annually by 2025. However, the latest draft no longer specifies the 120 billion dollar figure or identifies the 40 billion dollar Glasgow commitment as the baseline for calculating the proposed increase.

Instead, paragraph 40 retains a commitment to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, while paragraph 43 requests the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Standing Committee on Finance to prepare a technical report identifying possible baselines. Paragraph 44 also proposes developing an implementation pathway for the target. The removal of the specific financial figure raises concerns about how the proposed increase will be measured, funded and implemented.

Developing countries are seeking assurances that climate finance commitments will translate into actual resources. African countries have repeatedly argued that such financing should be predictable, accessible and largely provided through grants or highly concessional instruments rather than commercial loans that could deepen their debt burdens.

Africa Demands Affordable Climate Finance Terms

Addressing questions about the continents ability to implement its climate commitments amid limited financing, Amoah said Africas concerns were not simply about securing additional money but ensuring that the financial architecture delivered resources on affordable terms. He said, I think the last three questions you asked are important, because basically it comes back to the fact that how would you be able to implement your actions as Africa if you dont have reliable means of implementation?

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And it comes back to the earlier question on debts and adaptation-related issues. We have been very vocal, not just talking, but also trying to make sure that the structures that deliver finance, that is, grants and highly concessional, from whichever platform we find ourselves. We are doing this in the Green Climate Fund; we are trying to make sure that structures that are supporting implementation are right.

He disclosed that the African Group had also been working to influence policies governing the next replenishment of the Green Climate Fund, particularly the distinction between contributions from traditional donors and financing from other sources. According to him, the funds board recently delivered two policies that would guide the replenishment process next year. African negotiators are pushing to ensure that the different obligations attached to the two financing categories are properly recognised.

He said, And the African group did a very stellar job to make sure that those two policies that are going to be adopted - one is for the contributors, the main contributors, and then the second policy is for other sources. We want to make sure that we dont miss the two, because the two are not the same; the obligations are different.

Green Climate Fund Replenishment Policies

And so for us, it is important to have highly concessional financial instruments in order to address our needs. Explaining the financial difficulties confronting African countries in accessing climate grants, the AGN chair gave an example of the additional resources countries were sometimes required to mobilise to secure relatively small amounts of grant funding. He said, And now I will give you an example. It is an example that I love most, because I have been seeing it throughout today.

If I take one dollar from GEF, a scammer, from South Africa, I need to put on the table seven dollars to be able to get one dollar grant. And so it means that I am giving out seven dollars to be able to give one dollar. At the end of the day, I am even con