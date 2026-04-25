Coordinated Attacks Rock Mali: Multiple Groups Claim Responsibility

Mali faced widespread coordinated attacks on Saturday targeting military installations in Bamako, Sevare, Gao, and Kidal. JNIM, ISIS affiliates, and the Azawad Liberation Front are reportedly involved. The army claims to be repelling the attacks, but the situation remains fluid.

Mali experienced a widespread and coordinated series of attacks on Saturday, April 25th, 2026, plunging the nation into a state of heightened alert and intense conflict.

The attacks, which began shortly before 6:00 am local time, targeted key military installations and strategic locations across the country, including areas surrounding the capital city of Bamako, as well as the central town of Sevare and the northern cities of Gao and Kidal. Initial reports indicated loud explosions near the Kati military base, situated on the outskirts of Bamako, immediately followed by sustained and heavy gunfire.

Soldiers swiftly responded by establishing roadblocks and securing the perimeter, indicating a rapid escalation of the situation. Simultaneously, gunfire erupted near a military camp in close proximity to Bamako’s airport, a location known to house Russian mercenary forces, raising concerns about potential implications for international involvement and the broader regional security landscape. The coordinated nature of the attacks suggests a deliberate and well-planned operation by multiple armed groups.

Mali’s armed forces released a statement confirming the attacks, identifying the perpetrators as “unidentified armed terrorist groups. ” The statement urged the public to remain calm and vigilant while assuring them that defense and security forces were actively engaged in neutralizing the attackers. The military later claimed to have successfully repelled the initial assaults, reporting that “several terrorists were neutralized” and that clearing operations were underway to fully secure the affected areas.

While the army asserted that the situation was under control, the ongoing fighting and reports from various locations indicated a more complex and fluid reality. Intelligence sources point towards the involvement of Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), an al-Qaeda-linked group that has been a dominant force in the Sahel region for years.

Adding to the complexity, reports also surfaced of an attack in the Sevare region attributed to an affiliate of the Islamic State (ISIL), demonstrating the presence of multiple extremist factions operating within the country. Furthermore, the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a Tuareg-dominated rebel alliance, claimed significant territorial gains in the north, asserting control over the city of Kidal and claiming to have entered Gao after overcoming outlying positions.

The FLA spokesperson, Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, issued a statement calling on neighboring countries, Burkina Faso and Niger, to refrain from intervening in the conflict. The current unrest unfolds against a backdrop of prolonged political instability and a decade-long struggle against jihadist groups, separatist movements, and intercommunal violence. The country has been under military rule since August 2020, following a coup led by Assimi Goita, who further consolidated his power in a subsequent coup in May 2021.

The promised transition to civilian rule, initially slated for March 2024, has been repeatedly delayed, fueling discontent and exacerbating the security challenges. The escalating violence is likely to further complicate the political transition and hinder efforts to restore stability. In recent months, JNIM has intensified its campaign to undermine the Malian state, including attacks on vital supply lines such as fuel tanker convoys destined for Bamako.

These attacks demonstrate a strategic intent to disrupt the functioning of the government and exert pressure on the population. The involvement of multiple armed groups – JNIM, ISIL affiliates, and the FLA – highlights the fragmented nature of the conflict and the difficulty of achieving a lasting resolution. The situation demands a comprehensive approach that addresses not only the immediate security threats but also the underlying political, economic, and social factors that contribute to instability.

The international community’s response will be crucial in supporting Mali’s efforts to navigate this crisis and prevent further deterioration of the security situation





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Mali Terrorism JNIM ISIS Azawad Liberation Front Bamako Kidal Gao Sevare Military Coup

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