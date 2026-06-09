Cooking Gas Prices Surge in Nigeria Amidst Seasonal Demand and Supply Constraints

Marketers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Nigeria have attributed the recent price surge to seasonal demand, supply constraints, and scarcity. The price increase, which has been ongoing for the past three weeks, has added to the financial burden Nigerians are already facing due to high inflation rates and a meager minimum wage.

The cost of liquefied petroleum gas ( LPG ), widely used as cooking gas in Nigeria, has been on the rise for the past three weeks, with prices increasing by as much as 66 percent in some regions.

This surge has added to the financial burden Nigerians are already facing due to high inflation rates, with headline inflation standing at 26.50 percent and food inflation at 16.09 percent in April 2026. The minimum wage of N70,000 is now insufficient to cover the increased cost of living, including the rising price of cooking gas.

The Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) and Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company Plc (NIPCO) attributed the price hike to seasonal demand, supply constraints, and scarcity. According to Chinedu Ukadike, spokesperson for NOGASA, the rainy season leads to an increase in demand for LPG as households shift from using firewood.

However, the supply of LPG cannot keep up with this increased demand, leading to price surges. Ukadike expressed confidence that prices would decrease as more gas companies enter the market, improving supply and stabilizing prices. Taofeek Lawal, spokesperson for NIPCO, echoed these sentiments, stating that the imbalance between available products and the growing number of consumers is driving the price hike.

He noted that addressing the price surge would require a significant improvement in supply levels to meet the increasing demand for cooking gas





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Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG Cooking Gas Price Surge Seasonal Demand Supply Constraints Scarcity Inflation Minimum Wage Oil And Gas Suppliers Association Of Nigeria NOGASA Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company Plc NIPCO

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