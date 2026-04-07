Controversy Surrounds NSUK's Decision to Honor Tanzanian President Samia Hassan

Nasarawa State University, Keffi's (NSUK) plan to award an honorary doctorate to Tanzanian President Samia Hassan has sparked controversy due to documented allegations of human rights violations in Tanzania. The decision, scheduled for 2026, coincides with NSUK's 25th anniversary and has drawn scrutiny amid reports of a violent crackdown on protesters and contested election results in Tanzania. Critics are questioning the university's commitment to human rights in light of the allegations.

Nasarawa State University , Keffi ( NSUK ) announced that President Hassan would be a guest of honour at the ceremony scheduled for April 11, 2026, where she is expected to receive a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The event coincides with the institution’s 25th anniversary.

Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), is set to confer an honorary doctorate on Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan at its eighth combined convocation ceremony, a decision that has drawn scrutiny amid documented allegations of a violent crackdown on protesters in her country. The university announced that President Hassan would be a guest of honour at the ceremony scheduled for April 11, 2026, where she is expected to receive a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa). The event coincides with the institution’s 25th anniversary. The announcement, made by Terhemba Shija, a professor in the Faculty of Arts, Department of English of NSUK, described the visit in celebratory terms, referring to the Tanzanian leader as “the amazon” and inviting the public to join in marking the milestone. This planned honour has sparked controversy, given the allegations of human rights violations in Tanzania. The awarding of this honorary degree to President Hassan has raised eyebrows, considering the accusations of a harsh response to protests in her country. There are documented reports of violence against protesters, contested election results, and international concerns about human rights. The decision to honour President Hassan has led to questions and criticism. The planned honour has ignited debate, considering the documented instances of violence and human rights abuses that have been reported. This includes claims of excessive force used against demonstrators and limitations on the freedom of expression. Concerns have been raised by human rights organizations and observers regarding the Tanzanian government’s handling of protests and the curtailment of democratic processes. This honorary degree has become a point of contention. In October 2025, Tanzania held a presidential election that returned Ms Hassan to office with 98 per cent of the vote. However, the process was widely criticised after key opposition figures were barred from contesting, including Tundu Lissu, who remains in custody on treason charges. CNN documented what it described as a violent response by security forces to post-election protests. The report, based on geolocated videos, forensic audio analysis, satellite imagery, and witnesses testimony, found that police and armed men shot at demonstrators, many of whom appeared unarmed. CNN showed bodies piled inside morgues in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, while satellite imagery indicated disturbed earth consistent with reports of mass graves at Kondo cemetery near the commercial capital. A doctor who treated victims told CNN that many of the injured had gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and abdomen. “All had sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of the body,” the doctor said, describing days when bodies filled morgues and spilt outside. Human Rights Watch reached similar conclusions. In a separate report, the organisation said Tanzanian authorities responded to protests “with lethal force and other abuses,” noting that police used live ammunition against demonstrators. “The Tanzanian authorities’ violent and repressive response to election-related protests further undermines the credibility of the electoral process,” said Oryem Nyeko, a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch. The group added that security forces, including individuals in civilian clothing, were implicated in shootings across several regions. It also cited reports that bodies of victims were disposed of in undisclosed locations. While the Tanzanian government has acknowledged that casualties occurred, it has not released official figures and has dismissed high death toll estimates as exaggerated. President Hassan has defended the actions of security forces. In a national address, she said the protests were not peaceful demonstrations but part of a coordinated attempt to destabilise her government. “These were not protests; it was violence with malicious intentions,” she said. “What happened was a manufactured event.” She added that the government had a duty to protect the country, stating that “the force used is proportional to the event. The decision by NSUK to honour President Hassan raises ethical questions about the university’s commitment to human rights and its stance on accountability. The timing of the event, coinciding with the university’s 25th anniversary, further amplifies the controversy surrounding the award. The honor, which is scheduled for 2026, has ignited debate, particularly given the documented allegations of a violent crackdown on protesters in Tanzania. This award comes at a time when there are international concerns about human rights violations and the government's response to demonstrations. This has raised scrutiny and criticism of the decision. The University faces a complex situation regarding its decision to honor President Hassan. The awarding of the honorary degree to President Hassan comes at a time when there are international concerns about human rights violations and the government's response to demonstrations. The university's decision is being questioned by many. The university's decision has been met with scrutiny and criticism due to the circumstances in Tanzania. The timing of the honorary degree has also been questioned. The decision to honour President Hassan has brought forth questions and criticism. The university's decision has attracted attention due to the timing and circumstances in Tanzania. This award has raised a debate regarding human rights and political accountability





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