Controversy Erupts Within Lagos APC Over Primary Election Manipulation

A fresh controversy has erupted within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after an aspirant for the Agege Constituency II seat accused the Speaker of the House of Assembly of manipulating the outcome of the party's primary election. The dispute comes amid growing political alignments within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 general elections and underscores the intense contest for legislative and executive positions across the state.

A fresh controversy has erupted within the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after an aspirant for the Agege Constituency II seat, Mutiu Oladeebo , accused the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa , of manipulating the outcome of the party's primary election .

Oladeebo alleged that he won the recently concluded direct primaries but was denied victory through what he described as undue interference by the Speaker, who allegedly influenced party officials to declare another aspirant, Azeez Ninalowo, as the winner. Also, supporters of Gbenga Abiola, popularly known as Agbelebu, rejected the outcome of the primaries for Agege Constituency I, insisting that no legitimate exercise took place across the approved voting centres.

Obasa dismissed the allegations, insisting that the primaries were conducted transparently and in accordance with APC guidelines, while challenging aggrieved aspirants to seek legal redress if dissatisfied with the outcome. The dispute comes amid growing political alignments within the Lagos APC ahead of the 2027 general elections and underscores the intense contest for legislative and executive positions across the state





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All Progressives Congress Lagos State Agege Constituency II Mudashiru Obasa Mutiu Oladeebo Azeez Ninalowo Gbenga Abiola Agbelebu Primary Election Manipulation Transparency Legal Redress Political Alignments General Elections Legislative Positions Executive Positions

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