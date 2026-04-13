Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Partisan X Account Linked to INEC Chairman

The legitimacy of the INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, is being questioned after claims of partisan activity on X (formerly Twitter). The allegations involve an account purportedly supporting the APC during the 2023 elections. While INEC denies the allegations, opposition figures and tech experts are calling for further investigation and questioning the electoral body's neutrality.

The controversy surrounding an X (formerly Twitter ) account allegedly linked to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), Joash Amupitan , has drawn contrasting opinions from the 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, and technology expert, Gbenga Sesan. The issue centers on allegations that the account posted partisan content in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election. This has ignited debate regarding the integrity and neutrality of the electoral body.

INEC has vehemently denied the claims, stating that Amupitan does not own or operate any personal X account and has never engaged in partisan commentary, labeling the allegations as a “malicious and coordinated campaign of calumny” aimed at undermining its neutrality. The commission also cited the potential for cybercriminals to create fake accounts and stated that it is collaborating with security agencies to identify those responsible for spreading misinformation. The matter has raised significant public interest and concern about the potential for political interference within the electoral process and the impact on public trust in the upcoming 2026 elections.

Adewole Adebayo, offering a legal perspective, acknowledged the possibility of digital manipulation but emphasized the feasibility of tracing ownership through forensic analysis. He suggested that the issue could be addressed through either legal action or a legislative probe. Adebayo stated, “It is well known that in the digital space, you could manipulate anything, but there is forensic tracing of identity. It is either someone will go to court to challenge his qualification on grounds of partisanship and present evidence or the National Assembly will conduct an investigation, possibly through its INEC committees.”

He also clarified that even if the account were confirmed to belong to Amupitan, it wouldn't automatically disqualify him from holding office under the law, highlighting that the primary requirement is not being a member of any political party at the time of appointment. The core of Adebayo's argument hinged on the importance of integrity. If the account is linked to Amupitan and he denies it, it raises questions about his integrity, he stated, asserting that dishonesty could necessitate resignation, especially given the crucial role INEC plays in determining election outcomes.

The former presidential candidate's statements underscore the significance of transparency and accountability in the context of the forthcoming 2026 elections, emphasizing the potential for such issues to erode public confidence.

Conversely, Gbenga Sesan, a technology expert, questioned INEC’s outright denial of the existence of the X account, advocating for more thorough scrutiny. Sesan highlighted the use of digital archiving tools, such as the Wayback Machine, as potential evidence that an account bearing Amupitan’s name did exist. Sesan stated that the denial by INEC “falls flat, and it is unfortunate. When institutions rush to dismiss issues, they often generate more public interest.”

He also emphasized the technical aspects of account creation, pointing out the need for a registered email address or phone number, which could serve as evidence of ownership. Sesan explained, “The reality is that you cannot use someone’s email or phone number to open an account without access to verification messages sent to them.”

The contrasting views of Adebayo and Sesan reflect the diverse perspectives on the controversy, with the former emphasizing the legal and integrity aspects, and the latter highlighting the importance of forensic analysis and technological evidence. The issue also highlights the challenges of navigating the digital landscape and its impact on public trust in institutions, especially during periods of high political activity.





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