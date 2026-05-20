Controversial Minimum Wage Negotiation: Nigeria Labour Congress Tipped for Fresh Showdown

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for workers to be prepared for another major confrontation with the Federal Government over wages as inflation continues to rise, affecting the purchasing power of Nigerian workers despite the implementation of the new N70,000 national minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged workers to prepare for another major confrontation with the Federal Government over wages and welfare as economic hardship continues to bite across the country.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, gave the indication on Tuesday in Abuja during the unveiling of the roadmap for the 50th anniversary celebration of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU). Ajaero said worsening inflation, rising living costs and government economic reforms had pushed many Nigerian workers to the edge and insisted that organised labour would continue to fight for a ‘living wage’ for workers.

He urged RATTAWU leaders not to lose sight of the core values of the trade union movement or become distracted by political influence and privileges associated with office. At the event, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described RATTAWU as a critical institution in Nigeria’s media and cultural ecosystem and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting organisations that contribute positively to national development





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Nigeria Labour Congress Federal Government Wages Welfare Minimum Wage Inflation Rise In Living Costs Government Economic Reforms Organised Labour Living Wage Living Conditions Federal Government Policy Socioeconomic Protest Organize Macroeconomic

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