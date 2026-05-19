Content Monetisation Rewards Harm Against Women and Girls

Chioma Agwuegbo's article reveals how the internet is increasingly monetizing harmful content, including misogyny, outrage, and violence. Women and girls are being targeted, with perpetrators using AI-generated content and coordinated harassment for payouts.

Content monetisation: The internet is rewarding harm, and women are paying the price, Chioma Agwuegbo exposes how Nigerian men on Twitter spread lies about immigrant wives being deported for reporting domestic violence, while women in the UK often enjoy faster justice for domestic abuse .

The rise of harmful content being monetized on social media platforms, led by women and girls who use digital platforms to build businesses and communities. This economy thrives on misogyny, outrage, humiliation, and violence, TechHer observes that women are being targeted for monetisation, witnessing intimate partner violence and non-consensual image abuse being shared across different platforms





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