The FCCPA 2018 lets you return defective goods within three months for repair, replacement or refund. Here is what sellers must do and how to complain to the FCCPC for free.

Under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, goods sold to you in Nigeria must be fit for purpose, of good quality and free of defects. If they are not, you can return them within three months of delivery and ask for a repair, replacement or refund. If the seller refuses, you can complain free of charge to the FCCPC.

This guide explains the main consumer rights in Part XV of the Act: prices, receipts, refunds, warranties, cancellations and unfair contract terms. It also walks through how to complain to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and what to include so your case moves quickly.

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Key facts

Law Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018, signed into law in January 2019 Regulator Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) Who is a consumer An individual who purchases, uses, maintains or disposes of products or services Defective goods Return within three months of delivery for repair, replacement or refund (section 132) Who must prove a defect The supplier carries the burden of proof (section 145) Cost of complaining Free Typical time to redress Between 1 and 45 days, according to the FCCPC, with some exceptions FCCPC contacts complaints.fccpc.gov.ng, the FCCPC Consumer Complaint App, contact@fccpc.gov.ng, 0805 600 2020 or 0805 600 3030

What rights do I have when I buy goods in Nigeria?

Part XV of the FCCPA sets out the rights of consumers. The most useful in everyday shopping are:

Plain language (section 114): notices and documents a consumer must receive have to be understandable to an ordinary consumer with average literacy.

notices and documents a consumer must receive have to be understandable to an ordinary consumer with average literacy. Price display (section 115): goods and services on sale must show a price in naira. A seller cannot charge you more than the displayed price, and if two prices are shown at the same time, you pay the lower one.

goods and services on sale must show a price in naira. A seller cannot charge you more than the displayed price, and if two prices are shown at the same time, you pay the lower one. Honest labels (section 116): a seller must not apply a misleading trade description or remove, cover or alter a label or trade mark to mislead buyers.

a seller must not apply a misleading trade description or remove, cover or alter a label or trade mark to mislead buyers. Used goods (section 117): second-hand, reconditioned or rebuilt goods must carry a conspicuous notice saying so.

second-hand, reconditioned or rebuilt goods must carry a conspicuous notice saying so. Receipts (section 118): except where impracticable, you are entitled to a written record of the sale showing the business name and address, date, description, unit price, quantity, taxes and total price.

except where impracticable, you are entitled to a written record of the sale showing the business name and address, date, description, unit price, quantity, taxes and total price. No forced bundling (section 119): a seller generally cannot make you buy another product or sign another agreement as a condition of selling to you.

a seller generally cannot make you buy another product or sign another agreement as a condition of selling to you. Choosing goods (section 121): where goods are sold from open stock, you may pick or reject any item before you pay. Goods sold by description or sample must match that description or sample.

When can I return goods and get a refund?

The Act gives two routes to a refund or remedy.

The three-month implied warranty (sections 131 and 132). Every sale of goods to a consumer carries an implied warranty that the goods are reasonably suitable for their normal purpose, of good quality, in good working order, free of defects, durable for a reasonable time and compliant with sector standards. Within three months after delivery, you may return goods that fail these standards, without penalty and at the supplier's risk and expense. The supplier must then repair or replace them, or refund the price you paid. This applies whether or not the shop gave you a written warranty.

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Wrong or unsuitable goods (section 122). You may return goods for a full refund if you told the seller the particular purpose you needed them for and they turn out to be unsuitable within a reasonable time, or if you could not examine them before delivery (for example, an order delivered to your home) and you reject them within a reasonable time because they do not match the description or sample.

A "no refund, no exchange" sign does not remove these rights. Section 129 makes void any term that tries to take away your right to return defective goods or any other right in the Act. Under section 145, if you say goods or services are defective, it is the supplier that must prove otherwise.

What if a service was poor or delayed?

Section 130 covers services, such as repairs, installation or cleaning. You are entitled to timely performance, notice of any unavoidable delay, work of the quality people are generally entitled to expect, defect-free parts, and the return of your property in at least as good a condition as when you handed it over. If the provider falls short, you can require them to either fix the defect or refund a reasonable portion of the price, depending on how serious the failure was.

Can I cancel a booking or order?

Yes. Section 120 lets you cancel an advance booking, reservation or order for goods or services. The supplier may charge a reasonable cancellation fee, judged by the nature of the goods or service, how much notice you gave, whether the supplier could find another customer and normal industry practice. No cancellation fee may be charged if you cannot honour the booking because of the death or hospitalisation of the person it was made for.

Which contract terms are not allowed?

Terms that limit the seller's liability, make you accept risk or require you to indemnify the business must be brought to your attention in a conspicuous way before you commit (section 128). Some terms are prohibited outright and void (section 129), including terms that:

waive your right to return defective goods or any right in the Act;

exempt the business from liability for its own gross negligence;

make you pay for damage to goods on display, unless you were grossly negligent, reckless, malicious or acting criminally (see also section 121);

require you to hand over an identity document, bank card or ATM card, or to give a PIN for accessing an account.

Section 124 also bans coercion, harassment and pressure tactics in marketing, sales and debt collection, and taking advantage of a consumer who cannot protect their own interests because of disability, illiteracy or not understanding the language of an agreement.

How do I file a complaint with the FCCPC?

Section 146 lets you take a dispute to the business, to the sector regulator, or directly to the FCCPC, and you may also go straight to court. The FCCPC asks consumers to approach the seller first.

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Complain to the seller or service provider and keep a copy of your message. For a product such as a packaged drink, the FCCPC suggests going to the seller, then the manufacturer using the contacts on the pack. Gather evidence: receipt or proof of payment, agreement, photos and your correspondence with the business. Create an account on the FCCPC complaint portal (complaints.fccpc.gov.ng) or the FCCPC Consumer Complaint App on Google Play or the App Store. Submit the complaint, stating the business complained against with its correct address, the amount involved and the redress you want, and attach your documents. Track it: a tracking code is sent to your registered email, and you can follow progress and talk to the caseworker. Your account stays open for future complaints.

You can also complain by email, letter or in person at an FCCPC office. Electronic complaints are acknowledged immediately; hard-copy complaints within two working days. Complaining is free. Matters involving banks, telecoms or electricity may be handled together with the sector regulator, and the FCCPC does not handle criminal matters.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: FCCPA 2018, FCCPC

Frequently asked questions

How long do I have to return a faulty product?

Under section 132 of the FCCPA, you may return goods that are defective or not of good quality within three months after delivery, and the supplier must repair, replace or refund. Complain as soon as possible.

Is a "no refund" sign legal in Nigeria?

A seller can set its own policy for change-of-mind returns, but a sign or term cannot remove your statutory right to return defective goods. Section 129 makes such terms void.

Does it cost anything to complain to the FCCPC?

No. The FCCPC says it is completely free for a consumer to make a complaint.

How long does the FCCPC take to resolve a complaint?

The Commission says redress takes anywhere from one day to 45 days, with some exceptions, depending on the complaint and whether other regulators are involved.

Can I go to court instead?

Yes. Section 146(2) allows an aggrieved consumer to approach a court directly, and the FCCPC says its process does not affect your right to go to court.

Can a shop charge more than the price on the shelf?

No. Section 115 forbids charging more than the displayed price, and where two prices are displayed at once, the lower one applies.

Sources: Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018 (Part XV and section 146); FCCPC complaint handling procedure; FCCPC FAQs; FCCPC consumer rights and responsibilities; last reviewed November 2026. This guide is general information, not legal advice. Hero image: AI-generated illustration.