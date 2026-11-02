National Assembly Proposes 182 Special Seats for Women in National and State Assemblies

The National Assembly has proposed 182 special seats for women, including 37 each in the Senate and House of Representatives and three in each State House of Assembly, to address gender imbalance in Nigeria's political representation.

The National Assembly is proposing the creation of 182 special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly to address gender imbalance in Nigeria's political representation.

The proposal includes 37 seats each for women in the Senate and the House of Representatives, plus three additional seats in each of the 36 State Houses of Assembly. Senate Leader Senator Opeyemi Bamidele disclosed this on Monday at the 2026 Law Week organised by the Ekiti State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA). He said the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution includes the proposal to create the special seats.

Also read Nigeria National Assembly Proposes 74 Additional Seats for Women

Senate Leader Details New Seats

Currently, there are 109 seats in the Senate and 360 seats in the House of Representatives. Bamidele explained that the proposed seats would be additional to existing legislative positions allocated to the states and the Federal Capital Territory, ensuring that no constituency loses its current representation.

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Bamidele, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said each state of the federation, including the FCT, will have one additional female representative in both the Senate and House of Representatives. At the state level, three additional seats for women are proposed in each State House of Assembly without displacing any existing electoral seats.

He said a bill seeking to amend the 1999 Constitution to provide special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly is receiving attention at the National Assembly. According to him, the proposal followed extensive consultations and consensus-building. Bamidele said the arrangement is proposed to run for 16 years, covering four electoral cycles, before a comprehensive review.

Amendment Bill Seeks Legal Passage

He described this as a sunset clause designed to ensure sustainability and allow for the organic development of a more inclusive political culture. He added that the National Assembly is engaging State Houses of Assembly, whose concurrence is constitutionally required for the proposed amendment to become law. He expressed confidence that the proposal would receive the necessary support.

Bamidele described the initiative as a non-partisan effort to strengthen representative democracy, arguing that women should have a greater voice in decisions affecting the country. He said the special seat initiative is not a partisan endeavour but a historic imperative. The rationale is anchored on the foundational precept of representative democracy.

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He argued that a democracy that systematically excludes over half of its population from decision-making tables that determine their futures is, at best, a flawed democracy and, at worst, a veiled oligarchy. Bamidele said the 10th National Assembly's commitment to the proposal had been strengthened by advocacy from prominent stakeholders, including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He also acknowledged the advocacy of key government figures in strengthening the commitment to women's political inclusion.

Call For Stronger Legal Safeguards

Beyond political representation, Bamidele called for stronger legal and institutional safeguards for women and children. He urged lawmakers to ensure that legislation responds effectively to emerging forms of abuse and exploitation. He stressed that justice must go beyond constitutional provisions and become accessible to ordinary citizens. He said justice should be more than a promise merely expressed in the Constitution or a provision enshrined in statute books.

He said justice must be accessible, affordable, timely and effective. He added that women experiencing domestic violence should be able to seek protection without intimidation, while children subjected to abuse must receive appropriate protection and support. He said victims must have access to legal assistance, medical care and psychosocial services, while perpetrators must be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

The event was chaired by Mrs. Ayobami Olowoyo-Richards and held under the theme Justice in a Changing World: Responding to New Challenges Affecting Women and Children. Among the dignitaries were Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation Hon. Steve Fatoba and Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye.