Nigeria National Assembly Proposes 74 Additional Seats for Women

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says the National Assembly is considering a constitutional amendment to create 74 additional seats for women in the Senate and House of Representatives, plus three seats in each State House of Assembly.

The National Assembly is considering a proposal to create 74 additional seats for women in the Senate and House of Representatives, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele has said.

The proposal is part of efforts to address gender imbalance in Nigeria's political representation. Bamidele, who is Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, disclosed this on Monday in Ado-Ekiti. He spoke at the 2026 Law Week of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Ekiti State Chapter. The programme was chaired by Mrs Ayobami Olowoyo-Richards, with the theme Justice in a Changing World: Responding to New Challenges Affecting Women and Children.

Also read Nigeria Considers 74 Additional Senate and House Seats for Women in Constitution Review

Additional Seats For Women In Legislature

The proposal, if approved, would create 37 additional seats in the Senate and another 37 in the House of Representatives. This would give every state and the Federal Capital Territory one additional seat in each chamber. Bamidele said the seats would be in addition to existing legislative positions, ensuring that no constituency loses its current representation.

Bamidele also disclosed that the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution includes a proposal to create three additional seats reserved for women in each of the 36 State Houses of Assembly. He said a bill to alter the Constitution to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly is receiving attention at the National Assembly. He explained that the proposed arrangement would operate for 16 years, covering four electoral cycles.

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After that, it would be reviewed. He described this as a sunset clause designed to ensure sustainability and allow for the organic development of a more inclusive political culture. The Senate Leader said the National Assembly was actively and strategically engaging with State Houses of Assembly to secure the constitutionally required approval. He expressed confidence that the proposal would receive the necessary support.

He described their concurrence as a constitutional sine qua non for bringing the reform to fruition. Bamidele described the initiative as a non-partisan effort to strengthen representative democracy. He said it was a historic imperative anchored in the foundational precept of representative democracy. He argued that women should have a greater voice in decisions affecting the country.

He said a democracy that systematically excludes over half of its population from the decision-making tables that determine their futures is, at best, a flawed democracy and, at worst, a veiled oligarchy. He said the 10th National Assembly's commitment to the proposal had been strengthened by advocacy from prominent stakeholders, including First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Beyond political representation, Bamidele called for stronger legal and institutional safeguards for women and children.

Ensuring Accessible Justice For Citizens

He urged lawmakers to ensure that legislation responds effectively to emerging forms of abuse and exploitation. He stressed that justice must go beyond constitutional provisions and be accessible to ordinary citizens. He said justice should be more than a promise merely expressed in the Constitution or a provision enshrined in statute books. Rather, it must be accessible, affordable, timely and effective.

He added that women experiencing domestic violence should be able to seek protection without intimidation. Children subjected to abuse must receive appropriate protection and support. He said victims must have access to legal assistance, medical care and psychosocial services. Perpetrators must be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law.

He identified globalisation, artificial intelligence, digitalisation, insecurity, economic instability and climate change as emerging challenges that have increased the vulnerability of women and children. Bamidele said women continue to face gender-based violence, economic exclusion, discrimination and inadequate healthcare. Children remain exposed to sexual abuse, trafficking, child labour, early marriage, malnutrition, educational deprivation and digital exploitation. He attributed some of these challenges to poverty, inadequate social protection, unemployment, educational inequalities, social stigma and weak enforcement of existing laws.

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Legislative Interventions For Women And Children

He noted that protecting women and children is not merely a humanitarian responsibility but a constitutional obligation. It is also an investment in national development, economic productivity and social stability. He highlighted some legislative interventions of the 10th Assembly, including the four Tax Reform Acts of 2025. He said these exempted sanitary products, baby diapers and other essential products for women and children from Value Added Tax.

Bamidele further disclosed that the National Assembly was considering the National Hospital for Women and Children, Abuja (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The bill aims to strengthen the institution's capacity to provide specialised healthcare services. He said the effectiveness of legislation depends on its implementation. He called for stronger collaboration among the legislature, executive, judiciary, security agencies, social welfare institutions, religious organisations, traditional rulers, civil society groups and the private sector.

This, he said, would improve the protection of women and children. He urged FIDA to engage the National Assembly in identifying gaps in existing laws, proposing reforms and ensuring that government policies and budgetary provisions translate into tangible benefits. He also challenged the organisation to hold the legislature accountable for the proposed special seats arrangement and adequate funding for child protection, women's healthcare and gender empowerment programmes.

Combating Digital Threats To Vulnerable Groups

The Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Professor Smaranda Olarinde, called for stronger legal and institutional frameworks to protect women and children against emerging forms of abuse. Olarinde warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms has created new threats. These include cyberstalking, online harassment, deepfake images, impersonation and the exploitation of children.

She called for stronger collaboration among government institutions, the judiciary, security agencies, universities, religious and traditional leaders, the media and civil society organisations to tackle gender-based violence and child abuse. The vice-chancellor urged FIDA to move beyond advocacy by developing measurable interventions. She proposed a collaborative Women and Children Access to Justice Action Framework to improve legal protection, digital safety and support for survivors.

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, commended FIDA for choosing Bamidele to speak on the subject. He described him as well positioned to address emerging issues requiring legislative and policy reforms to protect women and children. The event was attended by the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Steve Fatoba, and the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, among other dignitaries.