Consensus Primaries in Jigawa State: 90% Candidates Emerge in Accordance with Law

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa has announced that 90% of its candidates for the House of Representatives primaries emerged through consensus arrangements, with the remaining candidates emerging through affirmation after stakeholders reached consensus agreements.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has declared that 90% of its candidates for the House of Representatives primaries emerged through consensus arrangements.

This statement was made by Chief of Staff, Government House Dutse and Chairman of the Dutse/Kiyawa Primary Election Committee, Senator Mustapha Makama. Makama revealed that Jigawa was the only state that successfully adopted the consensus method at the first stage of the primaries, as laid out in the party's constitution. Earlier, Alhaji Ahmed Garba, the Jigawa State Chairman of the APC, disclosed that primary elections were conducted in only four out of the eleven federal constituencies in the state.

The affected constituencies are Dutse/Kiyawa, Ringim/Taura, Kafin Hausa/Auyo/Hadejia, and Gumel/Gagarawa/Sule Tankarkar/Maigatari federal constituencies. He further stated that candidates in the remaining constituencies emerged through affirmation after stakeholders reached consensus agreements. Hon. Garba expressed gratitude to party supporters for their orderly conduct during the primaries.

Meanwhile, the national delegation of the APC assigned to monitor the party's primary elections in the North-West zone expressed satisfaction with the emergence of all the candidates in Jigawa State. Leader of the delegation and North-West Zonal Secretary of the party, Isa Sadiq Achida, said the committee was mandated to ensure that all candidates emerged in accordance with the law.

Speaking earlier, the delegation's secretary, Sambo Bello, explained that the team comprised two committees – the Election and Candidate Inauguration Committee, and the Appeals Committee established to ensure peaceful and transparent primary elections across the North-West zone





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Jigawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) House Of Representatives Primaries Consensus Primaries Consensus Method Consensus Agreements

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