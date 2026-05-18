Congressman Riley Moore: Individuals Who Target Christians In Nigeria Will Face Consequences

United States Congressman Riley Moore has warned that individuals who target Christians in Nigeria will face consequences. He credited U.S. President Donald Trump with ordering a joint Nigerian-American operation that reportedly led to the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally. The recent strike and the wider issue of alleged religious persecution in north-eastern Nigeria were also addressed.

United States Congressman Riley Moore has warned that individuals who target Christians in Nigeria will face consequences. He credited U.S. President Donald Trump with ordering a joint Nigeria n-American operation that reportedly led to the killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as the second-in-command of ISIS globally.

The Republican lawmaker also addressed the recent strike and the wider issue of alleged religious persecution in north-eastern Nigeria.

'President Trump is laser focused on defending our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria against the slaughter and martyrdom they've faced at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists. 'The strike on Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, ISIS Number 2 globally, sends a clear message: those who target innocent Christians will be hunted down and brought to justice. ', Moore wrote on his X account on Monday, alongside a video clip of the interview.

According to him, the administration's engagement with Nigeria intensified after Trump designated the country a nation of particular concern on October 31 last year





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Riley Moore Nigeria Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki ISIS Christian Brothers And Sisters Radical Islamic Terrorists Nation Of Particular Concern Elleria Strike

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