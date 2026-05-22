Congo’s World Cup Squad Must Isolate for 21 Days Before Entering the US due to Ebola Outbreak

Congo’s World Cup squad must isolate for 21 days before they will be allowed into the United States due to the deadly Ebola outbreak in the African country. US officials had informed FIFA, the Congolese national team, and the government in Kinshasa that the squad was to remain in a ‘bubble’ in Belgium where players are currently in training.

Congo ’s World Cup squad must isolate for 21 days before they will be allowed into the United States due to the deadly Ebola outbreak in the African country, authorities said Friday.

US officials had informed FIFA, the Congolese national team, and the government in Kinshasa that the squad was to remain in a ‘bubble’ in Belgium where players are currently in training. The Congolese squad would be exempt from a travel ban which temporarily bars entry to the US from non-Americans who have been in the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan in the previous 21 days.

The World Health Organization listed 82 confirmed cases and seven confirmed deaths in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths. DR Congo have qualified for the World Cup for only the second time after playing in 1974, when the country was known as Zaire. They have planned to be based in Houston during the tournament, where they will play their first Group K match on June 17 against Portugal





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