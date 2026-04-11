Confusion in Jigawa State Community Over Viral Wedding Cancellation Claim

A dispute has arisen in the Yalwawa community of Dutse, Jigawa State, regarding a viral claim that a father cancelled his daughter's wedding due to the groom's political support. Conflicting reports from community leaders and the bride's father have fueled confusion, highlighting the impact of misinformation.

A wave of uncertainty has gripped the Yalwawa community in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State , following a viral social media claim that a father cancelled his daughter's wedding due to the groom's political allegiance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress APC. The rapidly circulating report ignited heated discussions and drew significant attention to the community, but conflicting accounts from key figures have left residents grappling with the truth.

This has led to widespread confusion and speculation about what transpired at the heart of this unfolding story. The incident highlights the growing influence of misinformation in shaping local narratives and underscores the challenges of verifying information in the digital age. \At the center of the dispute, Malam Ahmad Garba Yalwawa, the Ward Head of Yalwawa, has firmly refuted the claim, labeling it as false and malicious. He stated that the story was fabricated with the intent to damage the reputation of their normally peaceful community. Garba explained that he learned of the report and subsequently initiated a thorough investigation. He recounted how he initially maintained silence, allowing time to understand the situation and identify those potentially involved. His investigation involved inquiries spanning several days, during which he said he was unable to find anyone who could confirm the incident. The ward head emphasized that this lack of corroboration raised serious doubts about the report's credibility. The probe then focused on Muhammad Sani, whose daughter's wedding was held on the same day at the mosque mentioned in the viral report. However, Sani himself denied any involvement, affirming that his daughter's wedding went as planned and she has already settled into her matrimonial home. Garba maintained his position that the story was entirely untrue and likely the work of unknown individuals or groups. He also issued a warning, stating that efforts were underway to identify those responsible, with the possibility of legal action. \In contrast to the ward head's denial, the Chairman of Yalwawa Development Association, Comrade Umar Kazaure, presented a different perspective. He acknowledged that a disagreement did arise, albeit one that was later resolved. Kazaure indicated that while the wedding did eventually proceed, an issue had indeed occurred, prompting discussions and interventions that ultimately led to a resolution. He speculated that the father's reaction might have been influenced by the prevailing economic climate in the country, suggesting that factors beyond pure political affiliation may have contributed to the situation. Meanwhile, the bride's father, Malam Muhammadu Sani, also denied the allegations, adding that he heard about the report like other people. He confirmed his daughter's wedding took place as scheduled and distanced himself from the viral claim, stating he doesn't use social media and has no interest in politics. Sani further explained that the marriage adhered to Fulani customs, facilitated by his elder brother, and that the bride married her maternal cousin, without any dispute. The identity of the groom remains unclear, as attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. Despite the differing accounts, the situation has now calmed down, but the incident has sparked wider debate about misinformation and its impact on local communities. Residents are left with two narratives one dismissing the report as false, and another suggesting there was an issue which was later settled





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