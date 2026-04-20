Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Abduction of Students and Commuters in Benue State

Authorities and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offer contradictory accounts regarding whether victims of a recent Benue State kidnapping were students headed for examinations.

A cloud of confusion hangs over the kidnapping of passengers along the volatile Makurdi–Otukpo road in Benue State , as conflicting narratives from state authorities, the police, and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) have left the public questioning the truth. The incident, which occurred on April 15, involved a commercial bus that was intercepted by gunmen, leading to the abduction of 15 passengers.

While initial reports and testimonials from the victims themselves suggest a direct link to the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), official statements from federal institutions have vehemently denied these claims, creating a significant discrepancy in the record of events. The Benue State Police Command issued a formal statement shortly after the rescue operation, seeking to dispel what they termed as misinformation regarding the identity of the commuters. According to the police, the victims were not a coordinated convoy of students heading to examination centres as initially portrayed in media reports. Instead, they characterized the passengers as individuals who had been traveling to Makurdi to participate in a police recruitment exercise and were merely on their return journey when the attack took place. This position was echoed by JAMB, which explicitly stated that none of the rescued passengers were registered candidates for the 2026 examination, further distancing the board from the logistical fallout of the incident. Contradicting this narrative, Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia provided a starkly different account upon receiving the 13 rescued victims at the Government House in Makurdi. The Governor asserted that at least eight of the passengers were indeed students traveling specifically to reach their designated UTME centres in the Otukpo Local Government Area. Governor Alia went as far as to formally appeal to JAMB to provide special consideration for these affected individuals, requesting that their examinations be rescheduled to account for the trauma and disruption caused by the abduction. Supporting the Governor's account, video footage emerged showing the candidates themselves explaining their travel plans and expressing their desire for an opportunity to sit for the test, which they missed due to the attack. The ongoing security crisis in Benue State serves as the grim backdrop for this controversy. The Makurdi–Otukpo route has become increasingly dangerous, with frequent reports of banditry and kidnapping that have traumatized residents and commuters alike. This latest event has reignited public frustration regarding JAMB’s policy of assigning students to examination centres located far from their homes. Many parents and stakeholders argue that these distant assignments force students to embark on perilous journeys, often requiring them to travel at night or stay in insecure areas to arrive at their centres on time. The discrepancy in accounts highlights a broader institutional failure to protect vulnerable citizens, as the state government and federal bodies prioritize reputation management over a unified approach to addressing the region's deteriorating security architecture. Efforts to rescue the remaining suspects and secure the forest areas, such as Amla Forest, continue, but the incident remains a stark reminder of the risks Nigerian students face in their pursuit of education





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Benue State JAMB Kidnapping UTME Insecurity

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