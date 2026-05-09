Conflict over PDP leadership and control of Abuja properties

The text describes a power struggle within the PDP, with loyalists of the FCT Minister, Wike, taking control of alternate office complexes and an uncompleted party headquarters in Abuja. The new leadership has conducted inspection visits to these properties and received assurances from the FCT Minister regarding their legitimacy. However, the Tanimu/Makinde faction, led by Ibrahim Abdullahi, has dismissed the threat of property confiscation by the FCT Minister.

Confident that a Supreme Court judgment now reinforces the legitimacy of Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively, loyalists of the FCT Minister, They have also taken control of Legacy House, an alternate office complex secured for the party in highbrow Maitama Area of Abuja during the Obasanjo era as well as the uncompleted multibillion Naira 12 storey new party headquarters in Central Area of Abuja which FCT Minister, Wike stopped a former Senator from claiming with legal arguments that the land was taken from his company without due process in 2017 for construction of a proposed new PDP national headquarters begun in 2010.

The massive building, which has remained uncompleted since a widely-publicized 2010 fundraising during the Yar’Adua/Jonathan era and is located on Plot 243, Cadastral Zone A, in the Central Business District, Abuja, occupies 7114.39 square meters of land area. In March, 2025, current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, issued an order for the revocation of the plot a few weeks to the last court hearing in the tussle over ownership of the land and left the PDP leadership under Umar Ilyas Damagum in prolonged suspense.

In recent days, following assurances from the FCT Minister, the new pro-Wike PDP leadership has conducted inspection visits to both Legacy House and the uncompleted 12-storey building in Abuja. During the week, the FCT Minister followed up with a stern warning that any property owner in Abuja who allows his property to be used by the Tanimu/Makinde faction risks flouting court orders and confiscation of the property by the FCT.

‘Any house that allows them, because it is fraudulent and against court judgement — any house that allows them — the whole of PDP have listened to me, I will take that house. Anybody who knows me knows I will do it. I will never allow them. I will seal it up — it is gone.

I cannot allow you to pitch. You dare not, you cannot. I am here to maintain peace,’ Wike stated during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Wednesday. While Senator Samuel Anyanwu and his aides have fully resumed at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, paid a visit to receive a briefing from a committee handling the ongoing sale of forms to PDP aspirants nationwide.

Although Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman declared that Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed and his Oyo State counterpart ceased to be PDP members after a purported expulsion in November last year, spokesman of the Tanimu/Makinde group, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has described Governor Makinde as the only remaining PDP state governor, as well as chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, duly recognised by their faction. In a reaction on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Thursday, Ibrahim Abdullahi emphatically dismissed the FCT Minister’s threat of confiscating any property being used by his faction in Abuja.

‘We have our secretariat where we’ve been running as a temporary secretariat since we found discomfort in the position of a judgment they obtained from a Federal High Court allowing them to go ahead with the occupation of our national secretariat in Wadata Plaza and be provided with security there. We’ve been operating in an office; he (FCT Minister) knows the location; he should come there and dare take the office, if he can.

Of course, it’s a temporary office, but we are meeting there, we’ve been carrying out our functions there,’ he stated. While the Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, which was being used before Governor Bala Mohammed’s recent exit to another political party, is now out of reach, the Tanimu/Makinde group, which now claims to be operating from an undisclosed location in Abuja, rented the Yar’Adua Centre for its latest public event.

The faction’s event at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on May 4, amidst ongoing internal leadership disputes, was the inauguration of its Interim National Working Committee (INWC) and a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC). Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. Click now to see!!

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PDP Leadership Control Alternate Office Complexes Uncompleted Party Headquarters Abuja Properties Supreme Court Judgment FCT Minister Wike Loyalists Tanimu/Makinde Faction Ibrahim Abdullahi Property Confiscation Abuja Doctor Reveals A Unique Way To Permanent Nigerians Are Now Approved To Earn In US Dolla Acquire Premium Domains For As Low As ₦2.5 Mil Paid In US Dollars

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