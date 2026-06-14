Condolences for the Death of Former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd)

The Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd), who reportedly died while in the custody of kidnappers in Katsina State. The group condemned the circumstances surrounding his death, stating that it was tragic that a man who dedicated his career to combating insecurity eventually fell victim to criminal elements threatening the country’s peace and stability.

The Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Director of Defence Information, Major General Rabe Abubakar (retd), who reportedly died while in the custody of kidnappers in Katsina State .

According to reports, he died during captivity after suffering complications related to diabetes and hypertension. The group condemned the circumstances surrounding his death, stating that it was tragic that a man who dedicated his career to combating insecurity eventually fell victim to criminal elements threatening the country’s peace and stability. Major General Abubakar was reportedly abducted alongside his wife while travelling through Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina state.

The organisation urged the federal government and security agencies to intensify efforts to tackle kidnapping, banditry and terrorism across the country and ensure that those responsible for the retired general’s abduction and death are brought to justice. PASNAFOSA also reiterated its opposition to the continued granting of amnesty to repentant terrorists without adequate accountability, expressing concern over efforts to reintegrate former Boko Haram members into communities





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