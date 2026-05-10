Concerns Over Pleading Poverty in Bwari Area Council, FCT, as APC Aspirant Intensifies Grassroots Engagement

Sarah Ivie Adidi, an aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, has expressed concern over the plight of residents of the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She highlighted her plan to address the challenges through direct interactions with residents, interventions, and sports.

An aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sarah Ivie Adidi, has expressed concern over the plight of residents in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after completing a tour of its wards.

The tour included consultations with party leaders and other stakeholders at the grassroots level, and visits to Ushafa, Bwari Central, Kuduru, Kubwa, Usuma, Byazhin, and Dutse Alhaji. She noted that the challenges faced by residents of the area council underscore the need for effective representation in the National Assembly to address their problems





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