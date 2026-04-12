Concerns Mount Over Osun State Governorship Election Preparations

Political landscape in Osun State faces challenges as preparations for the 2026 governorship election raise concerns. The Governor is yet to announce a DG and resignations and defections are occurring.

Growing apprehension surrounds the readiness for the upcoming August 15, 2026 governorship election in Osun State , as a wave of resignations and political defections sweeps through various political factions. This situation has placed a spotlight on Governor Ademola Adeleke , with many observing what they perceive as a sluggish campaign organization and a noticeable lack of public activity in the run-up to the elections.

Even though the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially launched the campaign period, the governor has yet to name a Director General (DG) to lead his re-election campaign. This delay has sparked queries and uncertainties amongst key stakeholders and political analysts within the state. Yusuf Adegboye, the convener of the Osun Accord Liberation Movement, expressed his concerns in a public statement released on Saturday, stating that the political party faces a critical juncture with a distinct lack of direction, leaving members bewildered. He further warned that this silence is perilous for the party's future. Adegboye emphasized the critical need for a well-defined campaign structure before entering an election of this scale. The absence of a DG, he argued, indicates underlying issues and potential internal conflicts within the party. He stated that it is impossible to effectively contest an election of this magnitude without a cohesive campaign structure and the failure to appoint a DG at this stage is a sign of potentially serious internal fractures that are growing exponentially.\The resignation of Hon. Osunrotimi Ifeoluwa, a board member of the Osun State Council for Arts and Culture, adds another layer of complexity to the existing concerns. In his official resignation letter dated April 10, 2026, Hon. Ifeoluwa cited a lack of meaningful impact and opportunities for his constituency as the primary reasons for his departure. He stated that he had been appointed to serve the people of Osun State and his specific constituency, but the promises made and opportunities offered did not materialize. He expressed disappointment that, despite his and his constituency's support during the previous election, they have not benefited from any significant programs or initiatives coming from the ministry. This resignation highlights the growing frustration among some party members and appointees, fueling the narrative of internal dissatisfaction. The resignation letter, publicly available for the citizens to digest, offers another point of concern. This action sends a significant signal about the perceived shortcomings of the current administration. The narrative suggests that those in charge of governing the state may be disconnected with their constituents. The resignation of such important leaders can and is already creating an impact across the political state.\Furthermore, reports are emerging regarding numerous party members and government appointees either departing from the ruling party or aligning themselves with opposing political platforms. These defections are contributing to a sense of unease and instability within the ruling camp. A source, with close familiarity with the situation within the party, revealed that the ongoing trend is causing significant worry within the ruling party ranks. This individual highlighted the breakdown in coordination and communication, indicating that many party members are leaving because they do not foresee a positive future within the current administration. This wave of defections raises serious questions about the unity and stability of the ruling party as the election date approaches. The defections and the resignations signal a deeper issue for the current government. They could indicate issues with internal cohesion, policy implementation, or a lack of confidence in the leadership. The combination of these factors creates a challenging environment for Governor Adeleke as he seeks re-election. The lack of campaign structure, the absence of a Director General, the increasing resignations and the defections from the party are all critical issues for the current administration to be concerned about. The success of the current administration's re-election campaign will be dependent on how it addresses and resolves these issues. The timing is also important, as the election date is quickly approaching





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Osun State Governorship Election Ademola Adeleke Campaign Defections Resignations Politics

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